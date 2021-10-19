We feel unseen and unheard – youth

MARGINALIZED youths are unable to fully exercise their sexual reproductive and health rights, a youth has complained.

And Forum for African Women Educationalists of Zambia FAWEZA national chairperson Enala Mwase-Tembo says Comprehensive Sexuality Education is believed to be one of the answers to poor participation of learners, especially girls in school, but its roll out is of concern.

During the launch of the Make Way Programme, Stanslavia Malupande highlighted poor sexual reproductive health service provision, poverty, inadequate knowledge on SRHR, gender based violence, inaccessible SRHR information and services for persons with disabilities and long distances to health facilities.

The Makeway Programme in Zambia’s overall objective is to ensure the marginalised youths exercise their Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR).

“We the marginalised youths are unable to fully exercise our SRHR. This is due to poor SRH service provision, poverty, inadequate knowledge on SRHR, gender based violence, inaccessible SRHR information and services for persons with disabilities and long distances to health facilities,” she said. “We are discriminated against, excluded, and abused, by our family members, other community members as well as duty bearers at both community and national level.”

Malupande said this was worsened by negative societal views of the SRHR of youth in general, rooted in religions and traditions.

She said the marginalised youths had internalised the oppression and accepted negative societal attitudes, which had resulted into teen pregnancies, STIs/HIV, early marriages, self-exclusion and self-stigma.

“We therefore feel unseen and unheard. We do not know our SRHR and do not have the capacity, confidence or agency to take action to claim our SRHR. As self-advocates we demand for inclusive quality, available, accessible and disability friendly SRH services,” Malupande said. “We need to be regarded as equal members of society. We want to be sufficiently involved in societal and policy discussions and decision-making on issues that directly affect our SRHR. As self-advocates we are excited about the Make Way programme as our capacity will be built to advocate changes in relevant sectoral policies (health, education, gender) and budgets and also hold duty bearers accountable for quality SRH services.”

She hoped to have a society where SRHR were respected, their voices heard, to have inclusive SRHR laws and policies and a society that respects and accepts the SRHR of all marginalised youth.

And Professor Mwase-Tembo said the five-year programme focuses on improving sexual and reproductive health outcomes for the most marginalised young people and those who face multiple vulnerabilities.

She said the Make Way programme’s objectives were aligned with the national reproductive health policies and programmes in Zambia, contributing to national efforts to reducing barriers to access to SRHR information and services.

Prof Mwase-Tembo said adolescent youths in Zambia were at risk of dropping out of school prematurely and also in danger of contracting STDs including HIV and AIDS due to inadequate access to SRHR information and services.

She said other contextual issues resulting from poor access to SRHR information and services include early marriage, early childbearing, harmful gender norms.

“Annually according to the Ministry of General Education statistical bulletin, it is estimated that over 15,000 school going girls get pregnant and drop out of the education system while only 50 per cent of the affected girls re-enter through the re-entry policy,” she said.

Prof Mwase-Tembo said Zambia was also ranked among the top 20 in the world with high child marriages.

She said FAWEZA was concerned about poor participation of young people in education especially girls, exacerbated by poor access to SRHR information and services.

Prof Mwase-Tembo said it was also worrying that even with the introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools in 2014, only 42.3 per cent of the learners had been reached with life skills-based HIV and sexuality education information and only 43.8 per cent teachers had been trained to deliver CSE in schools.

“CSE is believed to be one of the answers to poor participation of learners, especially girls in school, but its roll out is of concern to FAWEZA. The launch of this programme is a step in the right direction as the programme will advocate for increased access to SRHR information among marginalised youths and will create platforms for meaningful youth participation in SRHR issues,” said Prof Mwase-Tembo.

Senior chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo said while both boys and girls were affected by child marriages, it was girls who were disproportionately affected.

“When we look at access to SRHR information among adolescents, our African traditions and norms have in some way restricted information flow from parents to their children,” Nkomeshya who was represented by senior headman Nkomeshya said.

She said parents discussing sexual matters with children was seen as a taboo.

Nkomeshya said this has resulted in a number of girls and boys relying on peer information which most of the time was misleading.

She said traditional leaders as the custodians of culture had continued working with the government to eliminate negative social norms which perpetuate teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

Nkomeshya said a number of traditional leaders had been trained, engaged and made aware of the dangers of teenage pregnancies and child marriages which had resulted in the development of by-laws on ending child marriages and increased awareness among the subjects in the communities.

She said most teenage girls were forced to drop out of school when they were pregnant and despite the re-entry policy few return to school.

Nkomeshya said the situation compromises their future prospects because they are faced with limited career options and opportunities perpetuating poverty among girls, their families and the community.

She said national and local laws related to child marriage and teenage pregnancy should be enforced and the actors responsible for enforcing them should be supported to become more visible.