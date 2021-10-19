We need to capacity build all the councils, says Nkombo

LOCAL government and rural development minister Gary Nkombo says his ministry will tomorrow start an intensive orientation workshop for all the councillors countrywide.

Zambia’s 156 constituencies are sub-divided into 1,858 wards which are represented by councillors who sit in councils.

Nkombo also says his ministry is working hard to de-politicise the local government service.

The minister, who is Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament, featured on ZNBC Sunday Interview programme.

“We need to capacity build all the councils. I’m glad to tell you now that on Wednesday I shall be launching the countrywide orientation workshop, that will last for about three weeks, for all the 1,000 plus councillors,” Nkombo said. “The councillors are the [political] leaders who are closest to the people and we are going to be having four assemblies in Mpika, Kitwe, Chalimbana and Livingstone for all the councillors around the country, so that they can be oriented into the actual functions of a councillor [and] of a council.”

He indicated that in the past, the councillors had misdirected themselves to be agents of illegal land sale.

“So, we are trying to put sanity into this area by making sure that a councillor does not fall into wrongdoing and say ‘I did not know.’ So, we are taking them through an orientation course. Of course, it costs a lot of money,” Nkombo said. “We are glad that we are managing this process so far, and we are expecting good results from there.”

He further pointed out that right now the UPND government is trying to de-politicise functions of officers in the civil service, in the local authorities and everywhere.

“What was happening before is that you had to sing the PF song. So, people were torn in between saving their lives and families to maintain gainful employment or be thrown out. If you did not toe the PF line, you were out,” he said.

Nkombo added that the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), which has the constitutional mandate of employment, transfers, assessment and promotions of local government officers, did its part, albeit with some question marks.

“There were arbitrary transfers…Right now what I’m facing is that there are four councils that have two council secretaries or town clerks in one jurisdiction. They have duplication of assignments where somebody goes on leave and before the leave [expires], they (LGSC) put someone in a confirmed position,” Nkombo noted. “All that showed some inertia or incompetence on the part of the Local Government Service Commission. The Local Government Service Commission also victimised people. That is a fact!”

He continued, saying that: “this was exposed clearly at a time when the chairman of the Commission (Amos Musonda) was excused away from his functions.”

“The Act dictates that the deputy [Commission chairperson] immediately takes over in an acting position for administrative convenience, as it ought to be,” said Nkombo. “There was uproar in the whole country because this person (Beatrice Mwila Yevuka) was a known typical PF cadre.”