We’ve for a long time been sidelined, says Nyamphande

CHIEF Nyamphande of the Nsenga people in Lusangazi district says his area has been sidelined for a long time.

Speaking when Vice-President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call on him and chief Sandwe at Mawanda Primary School on Saturday, Nyamphande said it was nice that the new government is making steps towards achieving development.

“We have been for a long time sidelined. I think if you look at CDF (Constituency Development Fund) in my area last year, one ward only had four boreholes. There is no way you drill four boreholes per annum. Development is very slow!” he said. “So, what your government is talking about, the empowerment, development is something that is really pleasing to our ears and we really look forward to being part of this.”

Nyamphande said the chiefs would make land available to the people for development purposes.

“We will make land available to our people to produce and if they produce in surplus, we may not even need to sink four boreholes because mostly we will do it ourselves,” he said. “We look forward to helping you actualise some of those policies especially the ones around agriculture. Here Sandwe and my chiefdom, we are agricultural based. We need dams, we don’t want to grow maize once in a year.”

Nyamphande said there was a lot of work for the government.

And Sandwe said development would go well if chiefs were very involved.

And Vice-President Nalumango said chiefs’ involvement in development is key.

“In our agenda, we can’t do without you chiefs because you are the ones with the people. It is very clear that from now, this government, the new dawn government wants to go the decentralisation way,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango also shed some light on the realignment of some ministries like the chiefs and traditional affairs.

“You may notice that the chiefs affairs has been put under [Ministry of] Local Government [and Rural Development] because this time around, development will come, the resources will come to the people that includes you your royal highnesses to help in supervision, to help give direction because you know the need,” she said.

Vice-President said in the past resources used to come from Lusaka but that now it would be a different thing under decentralisation.

“We really need your support your royal highness so that your agenda which is to look after the people of Zambia, the people in your chiefdom is our agenda. So we feel that you are very important on that score. We are asking you to support this government,” said Vice-President Nalumango.