Adherence to anti-hypertensive medication, an escape from complications luke lundau biete

The normal function of the body requires blood circulation which is vital in supplying oxygen and nutrients to the rest of the body.

This blood circulation is supposed to be pumped at a certain pressure, the normal range being from 110/70mmHg and the upper limit of less than 130/80mmHg. Consistent increase above the higher normal limit is considered as hypertension which if not well controlled can cause complications like stroke, cardiac (heart) failure, renal (kidney) failure and damage to retina’s blood vessel which can cause vision problems.

Mild hypertension (Stage 1) may be treated with non-pharmacological or supportive treatment involving style modification like moderation in fat and salt intake, regular exercising, having enough rest, stopping of smoking, reduction in alcohol intake and control of body weight without taking any medication. If after review the BP still remains high, then the body is failing to control its BP and may need assistance and this is where anti-hypertensive drugs are finally prescribed.

Adherence to treatment which is taking medication correctly in terms of doses, number of times in a day and consistence all through the days has proved effective with evidence of reduced risk of associated complications while enabling patients to lead good, quality and productive lives without fear of end organ damage or sudden death.

However, poor adherence has been reported where many patients resort to stopping medication after normalisation or control of BP, a vice which is not recommended in that, hypertension being a silent killer, can strike when least expected. Poor adherence to anti-hypertensive treatment is caused by a number of reasons e.g. non-availability of drugs in the hospitals, some drug side effects, switching to traditional medicine, religion where prayer is proposed as the only option, general misinformation and myths on hypertension. This causes a dilemma between initiation of antihypertensive treatment and sustaining it to actualise the optimal benefit and hence the call for concerted efforts from governments, patients themselves, religious groupings, friends, families and other advocacy groups. Health workers like pharmacists, doctors and nurses also have got a great role to counsel their patients on what hypertension is and why it is important to adhere to treatment partly of which this article is meant to serve.

Remember, any control of BP that is noticed after initiation of treatment is brought about by the effects of the drugs, and any abrupt stoppage may cause complications. Adherence to antihypertensive treatment is key to escaping complications of hypertension and so it should be championed by all of us as good will ambassadors so that management of hypertension is not just viewed as an attempt but as a well-targeted and wholistic process to achieve the definite control of blood pressure.

Note: take your anti-hypertensive medication regularly or encourage someone to do so.

This article was contributed by a clinical pharmacist.