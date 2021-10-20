BROTHELS WORRY SINAZEZE…blackgate issue is beyond me, says councillor

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

THE Sinazongwe district council has expressed concern at the sudden increase in the number of brothels at Sinazeze trading area thereby promoting rampant prostitution business locally known as Blackgate.

Responding to concerns from members of the public at a civic leaders’ engagement forum organised by Sinazongwe community radio, council chairman Cliff Siachibweka said the local authority was aware of the rising levels of prostitution at Sinazeze trading area following a sudden increase in the number of brothels.

He said very soon his office will move in to control the situation.

“This issue is a sensitive one but my office will soon engage owners of the brothels because as council we don’t give licences to such business. It is a great concern that requires all of us to address if we are to fight the spread of the HIV pandemic,” said Siachibweka.

But area councillor Charles Ntiiti said it was difficult for him to address the matter because it was the source of livelihood for others.

“The Blackgate issue is beyond me because that’s where people are earning a living. I think the only thing I can do as area councillor for Nkandabwe ward where Sinazeze falls into is to try and engage our sisters on dress code issues so that maybe prostitution can be reduced,” said Ntiiti.