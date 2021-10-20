Debt challenges could get worse, warns M’membe

UNDER the current terms and conditions, the debts of our countries are not payable, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said simple arithmetic shows that the debts of the world’s poorest countries were under the current terms and conditions irrepayable.

“Half of the world’s poorest countries are today in external debt distress or at high risk of it. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic there was a significant 12 per cent rise in the debt burden of the world’s low-income countries to a record $860 billion in 2020. And this calls for urgent efforts to reduce these debt levels,” he said. “This is a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low – and middle-income countries. We need a comprehensive approach to this poor countries’ debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency.”

Dr M’membe said sustainable debt levels were needed to help “these countries achieve economic recovery and reduce poverty”.

He said the external debt stocks of low and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3 per cent in 2020 to $8.7 trillion, affecting countries in all regions.

“This rise in external debt outpaced gross national income (GNI) and export growth, with the external debt-to-GNI ratio, excluding China, rising five percentage points to 42 per cent in 2020, while their debt-to-export ratio surged to 154 per cent in 2020 from 126 per cent in 2019,” Dr M’membe said.

He said debt restructuring efforts were urgently needed given the expiration at the end of this year of the Group of 20 major economies’ Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which has so far offered some temporary deferral of debt payments.

Dr M’membe noted that the G20 and Paris Club of official creditors launched a Common Framework for Debt Treatments last year to restructure unsustainable debt situations and protracted financing gaps in DSSI-eligible countries, but only three countries – Ethiopia, Chad and Zambia – have applied thus far.

“Further, debt payment freezes could be included as part of Common Framework debt restructurings, but more work is also needed to increase the participation of private sector creditors, who have thus far been reluctant to get involved,” said Dr M’membe. “If no reasonable measures are urgently taken, the challenges facing highly indebted poor countries could get worse as interest rates rise.”