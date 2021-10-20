Dictators are created by bootlickers – Akafumba

EDGAR Lungu should have listened to His Royal Highness senior chief Mukuni instead of bootlickers, says NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba.

He said likewise President Hakainde Hichilema does not need bootlickers or cheerleaders but constructive criticism so as to remain focused on delivering the best for Zambians.

Akafumba said dictators are created by bootlickers and criminals who have vast interests to protect.

Recently, Mukuni warned infrastructure minister Charles Milupi when he paid a courtesy call on him and chief Hamusonde of Bweengwa west of Monze district at the Oriental Swan Hotel that traditional leaders would not let the UPND government scot-free.

He said if the UPND government starts making mistakes traditional leaders would speak out.

“If you start making mistakes we will highlight those mistakes. We will not let you scot-free, no. You will hear from our concerns,” he said.

Mukuni, who was critical of Edgar Lungu’s governance, has been consistent in warning the UPND leadership about going against their campaign promises.

Commenting on Mukuni’s position, Akafumba – a lawyer by profession and member of the UPND-Alliance – said constructive criticism helps heads of state to offer good governance.

“We, in the UPND-Alliance, will listen to traditional leaders’ views on how we should be true servants of the people. We will also listen to their criticisms as opposed to Edgar Lungu and the PF who viewed some traditional leaders especially His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mukuni and Hamusonde as enemies of the government,” he said. “Apart from threatening to arrest HH (Hakainde Hichilema), I am so sure that chief Mukuni and Hamusonde were headed for prison too. Chief Mukuni’s wife [Veronica] was arrested in disguised accusation and she spent nights in cell. My brother to summarise the whole PF theatrical drama, I just want to say Edgar Lungu should have listened to His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mukuni instead of bootlickers. President HH does not need bootlickers or cheerleaders. He needs constructive criticism so as to remain focused on delivering the best for Zambians.”

Akafumba said Mukuni meant well in criticising the PF but that they gave him a deaf ear and subjected then opposition leader Hichilema to unwarranted arrests.

He said Zambia would no longer be the same in terms of human rights and the rule of law under President Hichilema’s leadership as compared to that of Lungu.

“We are, and President Hichilema is committed to the rule of law and I urge all judges, lawyers, magistrates and indeed the law enforcement agencies to live up to their sworn ethics. We need all Zambians to be accorded equal representation regardless of tribe or economic status,” he said.

Akafumba said dictators are not born as such.

“They are created by bootlickers and criminals who have vast interests to protect. So when Zambians get a chance to talk to President Hichilema, please don’t be praise singers. Tell him what is on the ground so that he can act,” urged Akafumba. “I still demand for Edgar Lungu’s apology for having tried to set this country on fire by condoning tribalism and hate speech under his watch.”