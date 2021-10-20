SAKALA HAPPY UNDER GERRARD

SCOTLAND based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala says playing under legendary Steven Gerrard is helping him grow into a better player.

Sakala who plays for Scottish top side Glasgow Rangers is enjoying good form and scored a beautiful goal last week in Zambia’s 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the FIFA world cup qualifiers at Heroes stadium in Lusaka.

Since moving to Rangers at the start of this season, Sakala has scored one goal in a competitive match and has been involved in the club’s big fixtures, both in the league and in the UEFA Europa league even though an injury slowed his start to the season.

But his coach, former Liverpool and England legend Gerrard has more than once expressed support for the Zambian striker, saying he has potential to grow into a complete player under him.

“To be honest, I am very happy to play under coach Gerrard. At first one would think like threatened playing under a legend like him, but he is very good and very helpful,” said Sakala. “Personally, he has helped me settle down well. And the most important thing is that he has plans for me and giving me opportunities, that is very important to me. Playing under him is making me a better player and I don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

Sakala, together with fellow Zambia U-20, 2017 AfCON winners Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu, are all playing in the United Kingdom; with his two compatriots playing for England’s Leicester City and Brighton Hove Albion respectively.