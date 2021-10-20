Towards functional monitoring and evaluation practice: agreeing on outcomes to monitor and evaluate

Writing in 1865, Lewis Carroll in his ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ proclaimed: “If you do not know where you are going, any road will take you there.’’

It is the same point I am advancing today that development efforts mustn’t be pursued with mixed approaches. Whether it is a project, programme or policy being implemented by governments, non-governmental organisations, bilateral or multilateral agencies, private sector or indeed civil society must be done with clearly selected ‘outcomes’. Development ‘outcomes’ are the very purpose we initiate and implement various interventions in every sector of our economies—to improve the livelihoods of beneficiaries in desirable ways. When we put in place schools, clinics, police stations, trunk and feeder roads, housing units, cultural villages, factories, etc. (as critical socio-economic OUTPUTS), we do so in anticipation of actualising corresponding ‘OUTCOMES’. That the behaviour of beneficiaries will be transformed positively and when sustained, such a society will enjoy the long-term desired consequences, the IMPACTS. Thus, agreeing on OUTCOMES to monitor and evaluate constitute a significant requirement towards building stronger monitoring and evaluation (M&E) arrangements in an organisation—governmental or non-state agencies.

Setting goals is part of the governmental decision-making process at every level. All governments have goals—although not all have M&E capacity. Assuming that a country or organisation is in fact in a position to move forward in building a results-based M&E system, the next step is to choose and agree on the outcomes (derived from the goals) to monitor and evaluate. Knowing where you are going before you get moving is key. Specifically, this article addresses (a) the importance of outcomes; (b) issues to consider in choosing outcomes to monitor and evaluate; (c) the importance of building a participatory and consultative process involving main stakeholders.

Importance of outcomes: At the outset, it is important to distinguish between goals and outcomes. Goals are generally long term, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are being pursued globally under the United Nations management. From goals we move to outcomes, which, in the SDG example, are of intermediate time frame (five to ten years). From outcomes we derive targets that are generally short-range—in the SDG context, about one to three years. Why is it important to emphasise outcomes at this stage? Why not move directly to setting indicators? Because establishing outcomes will illustrate what success looks like. By contrast, indicators are only relevant when they measure against an objective. Thus, measuring indicators will show the progress made toward reaching the intended objectives. Decision-makers and stakeholders are positioned to make the intended outcomes of governmental action as explicit as possible. One cannot set indicators before determining outcomes because it is the outcomes—not the indicators—that will ultimately produce the benefits. Outcomes will demonstrate whether success has been achieved.

In short, outcomes will show which road to take. Setting outcomes is essential in building a results-based M&E system. Building the system is basically a deductive process in which inputs, activities, and outputs are all derived and flow from the setting of outcomes. Indicators, baselines, and targets (some of which already covered in my previous articles), all crucial elements of the performance framework, are derived from and based on the setting of outcomes.

Issues to consider in choosing outcomes to monitor and evaluate: What are the strategic priorities? What are the desired outcomes? These are the questions that every organisation, every level of government, and the interested parties in civil society can be asking—of themselves and others. We focus in the following primarily on how this relates to the national government. Every country has finite budgetary resources and must set priorities. Consequently, it is important to keep the following distinction in mind: one budgets to outputs and manages to outcomes.

There are many issues to consider in choosing outcomes to monitor and evaluate. For example, outcomes could be linked to international economic development and lending issues, including a National Poverty Reduction Strategy, a National Development Plan, the HIPC Initiative, or the SDGs. If there is a UN plan for the country, decision-makers need to examine a host of socio-economic and political benchmarks, and articulate specific desired outcomes to meet them, to formally join this important regional bloc. At the country level, there could already be some stated national, regional, or sectoral goals. Also, political and electoral promises may have already been made that specify improved governmental performance in a given area. In addition, there may be citizen polling data indicating particular societal concerns. Parliamentary actions and authorising legislation are other areas that should be examined in determining desired national goals. There may also be a set of simple goals for a given project or programme, or for a particular province of a country.

From these goals, specific desired outcomes can be determined. It should be noted that developing countries like Zambia may face special challenges in formulating national outcomes. Developing countries may find it difficult to set governmental priorities for some of the reasons referred to earlier, including lack of political will, lack of planning and analytical capacity, or a weak central agency in charge of M&E. At the same time, though, every government needs to have goals, and there are ways of building a national consensus and developing the necessary capacity to set priorities and determine desired outcomes. This entails launching a participatory process involving key stakeholders. Donor assistance with institution and capacity building can also help jump-start the technical and analytical process of formulating desired national outcomes.

Importance of building a participatory and consultative process involving main stakeholders: Setting goals in isolation leads to a lack of ownership on the part of the main internal and external stakeholders. Likewise, when choosing outcomes, it is crucial to build a participatory and consultative process involving the stakeholders. The participatory process should start with the development of goals and continue with setting outcomes and building an indicator system. Indicators cannot be simply turned over to technicians, because the political apparatus has to be consulted and has to agree on both goals and indicators. The new realities of governance, globalisation, aid lending, and citizen expectations require an approach that is consultative, cooperative, and committed to consensus building. The voices and views of stakeholders should be actively solicited. Engaging key stakeholders in a participatory manner helps to build consensus and gain a commitment to reaching the desired outcomes.

Zambia is currently undergoing a transitional period where a new administration, the UPND Alliance government led by President Hakainde Hichilema has to lead the formulation of the 8th National Development Plan (2022-2026). There must be stakeholder-consensus in defining development OUTCOMES for the 8NDP if Zambia is to see a shift from the perennial mediocrity we got used to under past regimes to something desirable and citizen empowering. Aluta continua for predictable development goals emanating from clearly defined OUTCOMES.

Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation, and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/EC