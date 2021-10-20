Zambian charged for importing heroin into the US

THE US has arrested and indicted a Zambian, Henry Shula Kasolo, on five counts of conspiring to import various quantities of heroin into that country.

According to an indictment dated August 2021 filed before the Clerk’s Office, Kasolo conspired, aided, abetted, with others unknown, importation of the substance.

According to the indictment, beginning in and around 2019, and continuing thereafter up to and including June 25, 2021, the exact dates being unknown to the grand jury in Prince William County, Virginia, and elsewhere, Henry Shula Kasolo, did unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with others, both known and unknown, to unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the United States, from a place outside thereof, one kilogramme or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

The indictment states that the primary purpose of the conspiracy was to import heroin into the US from Zambia, Africa, using various methods.

“The ways, manners, and means by which the defendant and his co-conspirators carried out the primary purpose of the conspiracy included, but were not limited to, the following: 1. The defendant shipped heroin from Zambia, Africa, to locations in the United States using various methods, including smuggling heroin inside of packages sent through the mail,” reads the indictment. “2. It was further part of the conspiracy that the defendant communicated with customers in the United States via text messaging, audio calls, and video calls, using encrypted messaging applications, including WhatsApp. The defendant’s WhatsApp account number, which he used throughout the conspiracy, was +xxx xx xxx0691. 3. It was further part of the conspiracy that the defendant received payment for these heroin shipments via wire transfers, both in his own name and in the names of other individuals.”

According to the indictment, in furtherance of the conspiracy, and to effect the objects thereof, the defendant and his co-conspirators committed overt acts in the Eastern district of Virginia and elsewhere.

It states that on or about November 29, 2019, Kasolo shipped a parcel via UPS from Lusaka, Zambia to an address in Manassas, Virginia, containing approximately 488 grammes of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

“On or about July 18, 2020, the defendant shipped a parcel via UPS from Zambia to an address in Manassas, Virginia, containing approximately 507 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin,” reads the indictment. “6. On or about July 31, 2020, the defendant shipped a parcel via Aramex from Lusaka, Zambia, to an address in Manassas, Virginia, containing approximately 503 grammes of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. 7. On or about May 4, 2021, the defendant shipped a parcel via Aramex from Lusaka, Zambia to an address in Manassas, Virginia, containing approximately 497 grammes of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin (ail in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 963, 960(a), and 952(a).”

Count two concerns importation of heroin, aiding and abetting.

The grand jury further charged that the allegations as set forth in paragraphs 1-7, above, were incorporated by reference.

“On or about November 29, 2019, and continuing until on or about December 4, 2019, in Prince William County, Virginia, within the Eastern District of Virginia, the defendant, Henry Shula Kasolo, did unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the United States from a place outside thereof, and aid and abet the importation of, 100 grammes or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance (in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 952(a) and 960(a),and Title 18, United States Code, Section 2),” reads the indictment.

Count three concerns importation of heroin, aiding and abetting and the grand jury charged that on or about July 18, 2020, and continuing through on or about July 22, 2020, in Prince William County, Virginia, Kasolo, unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the United States from a place outside thereof, and aid and abet the importation of, 100 grammes or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

In count four, it is alleged that on or about July 31, 2020, and continuing through on or about August 14, 2020, in Prince William County, Virginia, within the Eastern District of Virginia, Kasolo, did unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the United States from a place outside thereof, and aid and abet the importation of, 100 grammes or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

In count 5, Kasolo on or about May 4, 2021, and continuing through on or about May 11, 2021, in Prince William County, Virginia, unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally import into the US from a place outside thereof, and aid and abet the importation of, 100 grammes or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

“The Grand Jury hereby finds that: Pursuant to Rule 32.2(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, the defendant, Henry Shuta Kasolo, is hereby notified that upon conviction of any of the controlled substance offences alleged in counts one through five of the indictment, the defendant, shall forfeit to the United States, pursuant to Title 21, United States Code, Sections 853(a) and 970, any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds the defendant obtained, directly or indirectly, as the result of such violation; and any of the defendant’s property used, or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, or to facilitate the commission of, such violation,” reads the indictment.

The grand jury also ordered that upon conviction, Kasolo shall forfeit to the US all firearms and ammunition used in or involved in the commission of the offence.

Also Kasolo shall forfeit substitute property, if, by any act or omission of the defendant, the property referenced above cannot be located upon the exercise of due diligence; has been transferred, sold to, or deposited with a third party; has been placed beyond the jurisdiction of the Court; has been substantially diminished in value; or has been commingled with other property which cannot be divided without difficulty.