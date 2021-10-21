HH says govt is now ready to deliver a better life for all

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians must work in a way that demonstrates love for each other, fairness and equity.

Speaking on arrival at Chipata Airport yesterday, President Hichilema, who was in Eastern Province to drum up support for UPND candidates for Lusangazi council chairperson and Kaumbwe Constituency elections, said God knew what he was doing when putting Zambians together.

“This country is our country. We must work in a way that demonstrates love for each other. We must work in a way that demonstrates fairness and equity across the country because God put us in this lovely country together,” he said. “God knew what he was doing. He has given us all the resources, it’s up to us to exploit these resources.”

President Hichilema thanked the people of Eastern Province for giving the UPND 49 per cent votes in the August 12 general elections.

“Taonga chomene (we thank you so much) for what the people of Eastern Province did. On the 12th August you ignored the divisive campaigns, the tribal campaigns that were waged around here. You chose to unite this country,” he noted. “Your vote demonstrated that despite all the negativity, all the violence, you the wise people of the east voted for this President. You gave us 49 per cent of the votes. Taonga.”

President Hichilema, who knelt before the people at the airport, said he was humbled and that his heart was filled with gratitude for the votes.

“My heart is thrilled with the sense of humbleness. The sense of saying, how shall we reward the people of Eastern Province? How shall the youths who were brutalised everywhere…I remember one day we went to Mfuwe and we landed at the airstrip in struggle there. Almost denied the rights to land on our own airstrip,” he said. “And immediately, we left the airstrip going into the township, it was teargas all over. It was like a warzone all over. But despite all that, you, our brothers and sisters in Eastern Province decided to be part of change.”

President Hichilema said people used to laugh at easterners that they like remaining behind but that this time they decided to be part of change.

“If you look at it really clearly, with all the issues that we were not able to access our voters, to get 49 per cent, what if we had campaigned here? We would have done much better,” he said. “We look forward to 2026. We want to deliver more councillors, MPs, council chairmen and more mayors. Mayors and councillors that are here are encouraged to work with us closely because the country has decided to move towards change.”

President Hichilema said Zambians should look forward to the UPND national budget which would be different from the PF budget.

“We will deliver. You will see when our budget comes out it will be totally different from the PF budget. One thing you must check out, we are taking money away from the thieves in Lusaka and bringing it into the constituency,” he said. “We have been in office for one month and three weeks only. We have organised, we are working in a methodical way. We are studying, we have been studying things. Now we are ready to go and we will go towards that which you want, a better life for all of us the people including banthu bakuno kum’mawa (the people of Eastern Province).”

And speaking when he paid a courtesy call on chief Nyamphande of Lusangazi district, President Hichilema said during the campaigns he was not allowed to meet chiefs or campaign in the province.

He said his government which was elected on a ticket of change would not let the people down.

President Hichilema said his government would always tell the truth even when it is challenged.

He said he was the only President who went to the UN General Assembly with only 15 people in his entourage in the history of Zambia.

He urged Nyamphande to work with the government adding that it does not matter what his allegiance was in the last election because that was his constitutional right.

Meanwhile, Nyamphande said one of his duties as a traditional leader is to ensure land is made available to the people.

He also said there was need to start value addition to the agricultural products which would also create jobs./LM