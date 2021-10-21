I expected Lungu at Showgrounds to promote what he believed in – Moyo

THE national day of prayeronly brought disunity in the country, says Joseph Moyo.

The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder says the Church let down Zambians when it accepted a call from the brutal PF regime for prayer, fasting, repentance and national reconciliation instead of them initiating the day.

Reflecting on the national day of prayer, which was commemorated on Monday, Moyo said the Church needs to get back to the pulpit and leave the corridors of politics to politicians.

“The former president Edgar Lungu called the Church to prayer when it was supposed to be the other way round. The day that is supposed to unite us all has only brought one thing, not peace, not reconciliation, not forgiveness, it has only brought disunity in the country,” he noted. “The day has only become a torch that revealed our divisions in this country because those that started it were not there (at Lusaka Showgrounds). The former ministers of PF were not there and Edgar Lungu decided to go to a different venue.”

Moyo wondered when Zambia would ever be healed when “the medicine (prayer and reconciliation) has become irrelevant to others especially those who were the architects of the day”.

He said he personally does not need October 18 to worship God.

“When I watched it on TV, I expected Edgar Lungu to have been at that stadium to promote what he probably believed in. The pronouncement of this day came from him, but today he is not there with his henchmen. His former ministers and supporters,” Moyo noted. “Actually the chief archbishop of this day was not there.”

He said the Church should be separated from the state.

“You can’t allow the military to lead this day when there is a church mother body. The government even announced the construction of the house of prayers and employed pastors to oversee it. You can’t have the clergy employed by the government to oversee the construction of the house of God,” Moyo said. “How can that be? It means that the Church is now a subject of the government when it is supposed to be independent. The Church is supposed to invite the government. That is why even the ministry of religious affairs become controversial. So my message is that the Church needs to go back to the pulpit because they left the pulpit and went to the corridors of power in politics. That is why you had Christians for Lungu and I will not be surprised to hear that there are Christians for HH (Hakainde Hichilema). Christians for this and that but we need Christians for Christ.”

He said the military should get back to the barracks.

“So we say to the Church get back to the pulpit and if you get back there you will earn the respect that you desire so that when there are differences you can help in reconciliation. But they were invited by the state, the same state that was brutalising people to prayer and reconciliation. That was an embarrassment,” Moyo said. “A brutal regime called the Church to prayer saying there is too much sin in this country and the Church accepted instead of calling them to order.”

He added that a church is like the diplomatic institutions.

“The Church is separate from the state. When politicians go to Church they remove their political affiliation. They become equal and can share hymn books and sit at the same pew. They go there as subjects of the Church, subjects of the clergy who are leading them to Christ,” said Moyo. “But to see the government or the military become the convener of prayers, the government inviting the Church to Christ, no, no, no! Our Constitution does not say that the Church becomes the vicar, Pope, pastor or priest. We don’t need a chief priest at State House. We need someone to lead and unite this nation.”/