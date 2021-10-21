Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: Prospects for success in the UPND Alliance Government

On December 01, 2021, the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema will clock 100 days in office since his inauguration on August 24, 2021. This is quite a significant milestone not only for our government but for any newly elected administration worldwide in terms of assessing their short-term performance. Therefore, we expect a lot of dialogue, debates, and discussions among our people with regards to everything that will have happened between August 2021 and December 2021. And I’m sure that one of the questions which will soon be on the mind of many Zambians going forward is whether this President and his administration will in fact achieve some tangible gains come December 01, 2021. However, there are already a few political and economic indicators which show almost immediately that we can be certain of the real prospects for success by the present government, both in the short term and the long term. But, on a personal level, I have no doubt that the government of the United Party for National Development (UPND) alliance, which is mostly referred to as the New Dawn government will not only succeed in its first 100 days but it is also well positioned to succeed in its first term of office, everything being equal, and this article intends to make this case for our people to understand.

I believe that there are at least seven compelling reasons which can help us understand how this administration can eventually achieve success. Number 1, this government has made a deliberate move to free up the society in terms of giving back people their essential freedoms and liberties. The president and his government have stated that the media, which is the fourth estate, should freely regulate itself in accordance with sound media ethics, and not wait for government intervention. This is a big score for the UPND alliance government because the media or the free press is at the core of any democratic society. This is why the first amendment to the United States constitution is none other than the protection of freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It is a proven fact that in any regime which is repressive, the ordinary citizens are denied these fundamental freedoms of assembly, association, expression etc., which in return restricts growth politically, socially, and economically of that given society. The second reason why this administration is well on the path to succeed is that President HH is a man who seems to understand the importance of prioritising the politics of imagery and good gesture, and this he has been able to display both at home and abroad. Perhaps, the recent trip which the President took to the United States of America demonstrates this point clearly as we saw the President speak at the United Nations and later met with the Vice-President of the United States. This crucial skill of understanding and mastering the politics of imagery and gesture can go a long way in helping with re-building and strengthening diplomatic relations. And no president since Fredrick Chiluba has used this skill effectively than Hakainde Hichilema.

Another reason why this government will achieve success is due to the goodwill that the people have primarily bestowed upon them. This goodwill is not just at domestic level, but also internationally. The steps and approach which this President takes, going forward, will either sustain or erode this goodwill the administration is enjoying from all the four corners of the world. Whether the President takes on the approach of doing a lot at the same time or use the President Bill Clinton way of trying to do one big thing at a time, is something that the team of his advisors will have to guide the President on; especially that he is already dealing with a public which seems to be impatient, and hungry for immediate results in almost every aspect of the things he campaigned on.

The fourth reason, which makes me hopeful that this New Dawn Government will be successful in serving the Zambian people is the caliber of people that the President has assembled for his team. When you have ministers in cabinet such as the likes of the Gary Nombo, Chipoka Mulenga, Brenda Tambatamba, Stanely Kakubo, Doreen Mwamba, Charles Milupi etc., then failure is not an option. I am reliably informed that some of these ministers are men and women who work tirelessly around the clock to get things done, which is exactly what any successful government needs.

Also, the single most important thing which the UPND alliance government needs to do right now is simply to learn from all the mistakes of the Patriotic Front government. It cannot be that difficult to do so. In fact, the New Dawn Administration has a magnificent gift handed down to them from the PF regime, and that gift is a list of all the catastrophic mistakes the previous regime made. We know that the mistakes of the PF were so severe that just by avoiding them or anything similar to those mistakes, the current government will perform far much better in one term than the two terms of the PF regime combined. There is no better way to describe the 10-year rule of the Patriotic Front than a wasted decade and a great loss for our country. Therefore, there is so much hope and great anticipation among our people that the New Dawn Administration will do things totally different from the PF. For example, the Zambian people expect that under this new government, the civic service will be as professional as it can be, without any interference from politicians and cadres. We expect to see a government that is serious about serving the people, and not what used to happen under the PF where party cadres were appointed to government positions based on patronage and nepotism. So, the message is clear for the President and his team; avoid the PF mistakes or anything close to that and your administration will succeed.

There is a general sense that the UPND alliance government is committed to strengthening public institutions, which is the sixth reason why I believe that this government is on a path to success. In fact, strengthening of Public Institutions is a catalyst for progress and success in any free democratic society. Just last week, the President went on to dissolve the board of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other relevant government institutions. This is the right thing to do because our country needs an overhaul, especially if one considers the present circumstances. There is need for the government to press the reset button for the country and start afresh, and this can only be done effectively when compromised institutions of government are fixed. And, as far as some institutions which are supposed to be independent from the overreaching arm of the executive, the UPND alliance will do well to grant them complete autonomy in their operations.

Lastly, the seventh reason why this new administration is headed for success in 100 days and beyond is simply due to the fact that at the helm of this ship, there is a captain who knows and understands the economy, and what it would take for him to fix it. It is true that President Hichilema’s background and training makes him better positioned to deal with the adverse economic challenges that Zambia is currently faced with. It took President Roanld Reagan, three years to fix the US economy during his time and President Franklin Roosevelt eight years to get the economy working under his administration. I think that it will take President HH a few years, but hopefully within his first term in office to fix the economy. We wish the president well, as him and his team strive to do the right thing for our beloved country.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com