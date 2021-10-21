Kalala schools Kambwili on government positions

CHISHIMBA Kambwili should stop making misleading statements on issues he has little knowledge about for the sake of gaining political mileage, charges Jack Kalala.

Kalala, a former special assistant to the president for policy and project implementation and monitoring during the Levy Mwanawasa administration, said Kambwili recently commented on President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of media trainer Clayson Hamasaka as media director at State House.

Kambwili was quoted saying Anthony Bwalya has been relegated in favour of Hamasaka.

However, Kambwili put up a veiled disclaimer saying he was not saying Hamasaka had been favoured because he is Tonga and Bwalya demoted because he is Bemba.

But Kalala said the people who do not know the establishment at State House had taken Kambwili’s false claims as being factual when in fact not.

“Following the appointment of Clayson Hamasaka as media director at State House, Kambwili claimed that Anthony Bwalya had been relegated. He has not. Clayson Hamasaka is media director while Anthony Bwalya is Special Assistant for Press & Public Relations. How can a director be senior to a special assistant to the President? The director does not report directly to the President while the special assistant reports directly to the President,” Kalala told Kambwili.

He said the position of special assistant to the President was senior to that of media director. Kalala said Bwalya’s position is at the level of deputy Secretary to Cabinet and Secretary to the Treasury while the position of media director is below the position of permanent secretary.

He said in government, positions were well defined and properly structured.

“Positions are not haphazardly created. There is no way a director at State House could be above a permanent secretary or special assistant. In government, a director remains a director whether he is at State House or under a line ministry. CK should stop misleading the nation through his wild and malicious claims devoid of truth. Ba Chishimba Kambwili insoni ebuntu. Don’t tell lies. As a father, what model are you being to your children? As a Catholic Christian, what Christian life are you leading? The ninth Commandment states: ‘You shall not bear false witness against your neighbour’,” Kalala said.

He said the tragedy in Zambia was that most politicians had little regard, if any, for moral values and principles.

Kalala said moral values and principles were a scarce commodity to most politicians in Zambia.

He further said the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation had not helped to make people better.

“It has proved to be a hollow slogan intended to corrupt people’s minds. But the ruse has been so effective that even intelligent and well-informed politicians cannot afford to speak negatively about it as doing so would cost them popularity. The well knowledgeable and mighty Catholic Church failed to prevail over it,” Kalala noted.

He said, regrettably “the empty slogan” is ever ready on the lips of pastors stealing in the name of God from their poor and trusting followers of their little money; “and it is, indeed, on the lips of politicians seeking support from vulnerable fellow citizens who are desperately looking for credible leaders with a humane heart and a desire to selflessly and sacrificially serve the nation for the common good”.

He said politicians should have a heart for the suffering masses and love for the country.

Kalala said now that the nation had people in leadership who seem to have a genuine heart to serve the people, the opposition should also be objective and responsible in providing checks and balances.

He noted that so far the opposition leaves much to be desired.

“The PF apparently, out of bitterness for the loss, has launched a diatribe against the UPND, and their resentful and spiteful utterances have so far been devoid of substance and logic. Politicians should be objective, responsible and should have a heart for the country,” Kalala said. “Between personal interests and national interests, the later should prevail. Political leaders should strive to promote decent and cultured politics of progress and development instead of primitive and retrogressive politics of violence, lies and deceit.”

He recalled that Kambwili before rejoining the PF used to tell the nation that PF leaders were shameless thieves who were stealing with audacious impunity.

Kalala challenged Kambwili that if indeed he means well for Zambia, as he “pretends to claim”, he should help the government in the recovery of the plundered public resources, failure to which people will consider him to be a noisy rolling empty drum.