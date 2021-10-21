Lusambo applies for DNA test in paternity case

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo now wants the Lusaka High Court to order that he conducts a DNA paternity test to determine whether he is the father of the children imposed on him by his alleged lover Mercy Cowham whom he has disowned.

Lusambo has sued Cowham for defamation when she alleged that they had sexual relations and bore four children.

He is seeking damages for libel, a retraction and an apology from Cowham over the false statements.

In his statement of claim, Lusambo alleged that on September 28, 2021, Cowham caused to be published on Facebook a video footage circulated by Prime TV and other online media houses in which she alleged that they were in a sexual relationship for eight years and that he fathered three children with her and she is expecting another one.

The former Lusaka Province minister said Cowham alleged that he had turned his back on her and the children.

Lusambo said the words or sentiments expressed in the video in their ordinary meaning could be understood to mean that he is a fornicator and has committed adultery for the last eight years; and that he has engaged in sexual activities with Cowham on several occasions which resulted in him fathering four children.

“The sentiments are injurious to the plaintiff’s reputation and lower his estimation in the eyes of right-thinking members of society, more so that he is a public figure,” Lusambo submitted.

He said the video was sensational and continued to be published to a wide population.

Lusambo added that the words were maliciously published by Cowham with full knowledge that they were unfounded, false and injurious to his reputation.