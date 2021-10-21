Mburuma suspects madness in people resisting mine in Luangwa

SENIOR chief Mburuma of the Senga Luzi people of Luangwa has charged that those opposing the setting up of a mine in the area are just ill intended as they don’t even know the mine site.

The traditional leader adds that it is unthinkable to even hear some people who don’t even stay in Luangwa stand in the way of a mine that will develop the area.

In an interview from his palace, Mburuma said the mining company should even move to site and start extracting minerals since the court has ruled in its favour.

“I don’t know what to say about these people who are insisting on not bringing the mine. I suspect some traces of madness because the government has already given a go ahead and I as the senior chief of the Senga Luzi people, I welcome this development,” he said. “The government listens when we the people speak. And, so far, we have a lot of our children some of whom have even been to school but there is nothing to do here.”

He said most of the people that wanted to go to the university were only relying on bursaries which most would not get.

“Even those who say they want to go to college or university and are dependent on bursaries, how many of them can be given these bursaries? Mburuma asked. “If this mine came, our children will reduce poaching as well as not being attacked by crocodiles on the rivers because they will be busy with mining.”

Mburuma added that people who did not want the mine were foreigners who were not telling the truth about their dealings.

“These people who are saying they don’t want the mine, what they are doing, even the workforce in their lodges are mostly foreigners who can’t even say the truth about their dealings,” he said further. “When these people came to Zambia, they found us already taking good care of nature and the animals. Can they now be the ones to tell us that we need to protect nature when in their countries they have failed to do that? How is it even possible for a mine so far away in the mountains, over 40 kilometres away to affect animals? Boma latipasa lomba munthu (government has given us, now someone) from nowhere azikamba ati sifunika mine, ninzelu zabwanji zamene izo (should be saying that the mine is not needed, what kind of thinking is that)? That is a sign that there is a hidden agenda which they have.”

Mburuma said despite Luangwa being blessed with natural resources, residents remained poor

“Luangwa people are blessed with so much natural resource. Everywhere you step, there are riches but they remain poor and do not benefit from the abundant resources like the minerals and wildlife. We want to benefit from this God given natural resource,” said Mburuma. “When the mine comes, it won’t be me to benefit because I am already old, those to benefit are the youth. People’s cruelty is what is standing in the way of this mine and I suspect madness as well. The court has ruled already and I urge the mine owners to commence mining now because everything is in place.”

Meanwhile, chief Mphuka said it was evil for anyone to speak against the mine in Luangwa. He said the area had no industries, hence the importance of the mine.

“The animals are attacking people, yes, keep nature; that is God’s creation as well. But if these animals do not give any value to the people who are living here, therefore, we have awaited too long for one industry that will give some of our people a living that other people are saying no to,’’ said Mphuka. ‘’I know why they are doing so; it is because they have been corrupted by some lodge owners living here. Therefore, we are not going back, all we need is the mine. There is no tangible thing that has come here to give employment to these young men we have here. In Luangwa, all of them are poor apart from the government workers at the BOMA; all the citizens here are poor.’’