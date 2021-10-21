State assets recovery not a tribal war – HH

RECOVERY of State assets should not be considered as a tribal war, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Hichilema said this when he met traditional leaders from the Lamba Lima Royal Establishment at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

“The people of the Copperbelt convincingly managed to change for the betterment of the country. I was never allowed to come on the Copperbelt, but the people decided to deliver change. It is refreshing that I can come to the Copperbelt without teargas, no fighting, no running away,” he said yesterday. “We want to bring back dignity to traditional leadership in the governance of the country. Bring back respectability. Focus your roles, we need to change. Since independence, this government will move a substantial amount of money to come to the local levels. We will walk the devolution agenda; shift resources from a small click of people in Lusaka who have been stealing money, building houses. We will begin to recover assets and this is not a tribal war. It is to ensure that public resources are given back to the people.”

President Hichilema said the government wanted to shift resources to the constituencies.

“We will shift resources from the centre to the constituencies, into your area so that you decide where you want services,” said President Hichilema.

And senior chief Chiwala of the Lamba speaking said a successful government was about a good civil service, which should follow the government programmes.

“A lot of people are frustrated because they were just in it for personal gain. Corruption is deep rooted in the country. Here on the Copperbelt we have big challenges. The current leadership in the Ministry of Lands has been in the forefront taking and giving land illegally,” Chiwala added. “During the previous regime, we were literally trampled and not recognised and not regarded as people who were partners in government. Everything they did was not in the interest of the people. Everything was contrary to the rule of law. Anyone who does not work, the change is not about you but us as a people. If this country is to pick up economically, it is the people that should ensure that they get involved. We need to recover from the mess of the past.”

He complained that there was no development on the Copperbelt contrary to what was proclaimed by the PF government.

“Copperbelt has built Zambia but there is no development here. We need infrastructure; roads and all the social amenities,” said Chiwala. “We need the national cake to be shared equally and that should be your priority. Appointments should be given to those that will serve the interest of the people. Here on the Copperbelt, we are still enjoying the colonial and UNIP infrastructure.”