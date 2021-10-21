They have drawn a blank – Kalaba

[By Chambwa Moonga and Mwaka Ndawa]

HARRY Kalaba says his passion for the DP continues and those against him have drawn a blank.

On Tuesday, Kalaba was expelled from the Democratic Party by the party’s vice-president Judith Kabemba, national treasurer Justine Nkonge and another official, Evans Chilambwe.

In the August 12 vote, Kalaba came out third with 24,879 votes.

The trio told ‘the world’ about its utter dismay upon learning that Kalaba while acting together with the unilaterally newly appointed national secretary, embarked on activities to supplant the DP with the PF.

The trio explained that on September 25, 2021, in the Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting held at Amaka Lodge in Lusaka, Kalaba unilaterally dissolved all DNC chairpersons with the intention of replacing them with the recent past PF ministers and members of parliament.

“It is also important to note that Mr Kalaba unilaterally already appointed some former ministers and MPs from the PF brutal regime to the Democratic National Committee, among them Mr Lawrence Sichalwe, the former minister of chiefs and traditional affairs, Mr Stephen Chungu, the former PF member of parliament for Luanshya Constituency, Mr Mwansa Mbulakulima, former Milenge PF member of parliament, Alexander Chiteme, former Nkana PF member of parliament and minister of national planning, Gift Chiyalika, former PF member of parliament for Lufubu Constituency and Hon Abel Sichula former PF MP for Nakonde Constituency, among many other PF senior members,” the trio said. “The above are among others that he has decided to bring in open while he has clinched deals with other publicly known corrupt elements in PF regime to be operating underground and to be the funders of Democratic Party using the money they looted from the people of Zambia during their time of governance.”

The trio announced Kalaba’s expulsion from the DP and further indicated that the ex-foreign affairs minister should cease to hold himself as the party president.

It said Kalaba was merely invited and sponsored as a candidate for purposes of the 2021 general elections and that the current constitution of the DP did not provide for a substantive office holder of the office of the president.

“We further demand that Mr Kalaba returns all party properties and documents that came in his possession by virtue of him being a 2021 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party,” indicated the trio. “We also advise that Mr Kalaba is hereby expelled from entering the Democratic Party secretariat henceforth.”

But at yesterday’s media briefing at the DP secretariat in Woodlands in Lusaka, the party’s national secretary Jewis Chabi announced an emergency DNC meeting yesterday reaffirmed the position of Kalaba as the DP president.

“President Kalaba was elected as the president of the party by the national convention last year on November 13th. That was done in fulfillment of the requirement of the Constitution of this country which demands that for one to stand as president in any general election, that person has to go through a convention of that particular political party,” Chabi, an ex-Chipili independent member of parliament, said. “The assertions from the three colleagues that they sponsored president Kalaba to stand, [that] they only invited him is null and void…There was nothing like inviting honourable Kalaba to start cohabiting with DP. No! No! No!”

He added that Kabemba, Nkonge and Chilambwe had put the DP and Kalaba into disrepute, “all in the name of trying to fulfill their paymasters’ [interests].”

“The emergency DNC meeting that sat this morning has decided that, first of all, we are a law-abiding party and we’ve got our constitution which guides on how to deal with matters of this nature,” Chabi said. “So, what we have decided as the DNC is that our three colleagues are put on suspension immediately…Whilst they are claiming to have expelled president Kalaba, I want to tell them and the nation that the national committee of the DP is the one that has decided to suspend the three colleagues. We are going to write them exculpatory letters, which letters they will have to respond to in the next 14 days. Failure to which, or even if they respond and depending on their response, the DNC will sit again to make a final decision.”

On his part, Kalaba said this journey has not been without drama.

“We have had to be stopped in so many ways by surrogates, by people who fall along for money,” he said. “Ba kabudo (amateurs) are trying to make a noun out of my noun. I’m very confident that our party, which is one of the most organised political parties, is going to handle its own internal challenges very smoothly,” Kalaba said. “We have a team of men and women who are equal to the task and my job as president is easy; mine is just to watch and move on.”

Kalaba indicated that Zambians were counting on the DP.

“We continue with our mobilisation programmes as a party. We’ll not be deterred…” he said, adding that those who think they could stand to hamper the aspirations of the DP have “drawn a blank.”

“The DP will still emerge triumphant. You can be hired in whatever sort, you can have your special relations of whatever sort, but the DP will still emerge victorious.”

Kalaba continued, saying: when we began the race for the [Republican] presidency, we didn’t start to end tomorrow.”

“In the unlikely event [that] we don’t win in 2026, that will not be the end of the journey. We’ll continue to 2031. If we don’t win in 2031, we’ll continue to 2036. If we don’t win in 2036, we’ll continue to 2041, until the Lord decides,” Kalaba said. “We have seen challenges and I can assure you that this is nothing. When asked by The Mast what the motivation could be, for those who are rebelling against his leadership, Kalaba responded that: “I’m strict and don’t allow jokes.”

“It’s on that premise [that] I left the PF,” he said.

On whether or not he feels discouraged with steering the DP into the future, Kalaba said: “the passion for DP continues.”

“In fact, now I’m even convinced that we are near the destination,” said Kalaba.

Several supporters hoisted placards bearing pro-Kalaba messages like “no uncle Harry, no DP”, “Kabemba, Nkonge must go”.

Meanwhile, Kabemba and party treasurer Justin Nkonge have sued Kalaba in the Lusaka High Court seeking a permanent injunction restraining him from impersonating as the party’s president.

The duo is seeking an injunction restraining him from holding himself as party president of DP and making any appointments to positions within the DP, receiving finances on behalf of the party, as well as holding any meetings on its behalf until the matter is determined.

In their statement of claim, Kabemba and Nkonge said on November 10, 2018, the party’s national executive committee resolved to sponsor Kalaba as the presidential candidate in the 2021general elections after the former party president Gift Kalumba relinquished his position.

They said it was further resolved that the party presidency would remain vacant until it was filled at a special democratic national committee meeting to be convened by the national secretary.

Kabemba and Nkonge said despite the party having sponsored Kalaba in this year’s elections, he was not a registered office bearer for DP neither had he been elected as its president.

The plaintiffs claimed that on September 25, 2022 Kalaba unilaterally relieved all chairpersons of the democratic national committees of DP contrary to Article 10 of the party constitution which required such positions to be effective.

Kabemba and Nkonge contended that they have noted with dismay the lack of financial transparency and accountability on the part of Kalaba as he does not disclose the source of funds donated to the party as well as amounts contrary to Article 23 and 27 of the DP constitution.

“The defendant has embarked on steps to supplant the DP with the PF as he has unilaterally appointed Jewis Chabi as the nation secretary even though the position of national secretary is elective under the DP constitution,” the plaintiffs said.

“Kalaba unilaterally dissolved all party structures countrywide in the quest to replace the same with the PF structures. In light of the breaches and want of authority, Kalaba should cease to hold himself out as party president for DP as he was solely sponsored for the purpose of the 2021 general elections only.”

The duo further stated that Kalaba does not possess the requisite mandate, authority or power to exercise functions of DP president or make any decisions.

Kabemba and Nkonge added that unless Kalaba is restrained from portraying himself as president of DP, he would continue to misappropriate funds.

They said as a consequence of Kalaba’s acts, the plaintiffs, being the registered office bearers of DP, had suffered irreparable injury.

The plaintiffs are further seeking a declaration that all unilateral decisions made by Kalaba on September 25 where he dissolved structures of DP and created a dual vice-presidency of DP are null and void ab initio for being in breach of the party laws.