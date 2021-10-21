We are looking for a developmentally oriented govt for next 5yrs – Musamba

WE are looking for a developmentally oriented government for the next five years, says development analyst Charity Musamba.

Dr Musamba says the starting point was understanding why Zambians worked for change through the past elections and ushered in a new government.

“This is basically because number one, there was a general feeling that this country was being mismanaged and we lacked proper leadership in terms of national development management. So the first and foremost expectation of the government is to ensure they put in place a team of leaders that can begin to take this country back on the path of development. What do we want to see in that path?” she said in an interview. “We want to see the public resources of this country used specifically and primarily to develop this country, especially in terms of social development, economic development and financial development, paying serious attention to the common needs, especially of the poor and vulnerable.”

The University of Zambia development studies lecturer said the second reason was that people realised that there was a lot of misconduct, especially by power holders, particularly the political elites.

Dr Musamba said the level of lawlessness was becoming a major concern where social and political groupings that had no legitimacy and authority from Zambians took over leadership and positions of power and started using those opportunities to enrich themselves or pursue activities and interests that were not in the interest of the citizens.

“For instance, violence became unconstrained and we saw that alongside that, institutions mandated to ensure justice for all were weakened so that’s the third reason why Zambians worked for change,” she said. “We realised that the state and the institutions were weakened and manipulated for political and personal gain which means under this government, we expect that we give back the autonomy and independence of these institutions because they are supposed to be serving all Zambians regardless of one’s political affiliation.”

Dr Musamba said Zambians want to see a public administration that was professional, non-partisan, autonomous and one that was able to deliver.

“So this is a very big expectation that we have. We also want this government to work on very serious economic challenges such as the issue of indebtedness. Let us understand why we have fallen into this problem and let us not hide behind the COVID-19 pandemic. We are heavily indebted today largely because we have not been spending the available resources prudently and we have failed to grow the economy so we end up always in deficits forcing us to borrow resources,” she said. “Then we borrow but we have not made sure that these resources are utilised properly. So this is a vicious cycle we found ourselves in. We want this government to put this problem to an end in way one – grow the economy and invest in productive areas, providing employment opportunities and ensure that resources for productive purposes are reinvested to ensure that we expand the economy and increase our revenue.”

Dr Musamba said this growth should be inclusive and broad based.

“We don’t want economic growth that benefits just a few people, that’s what we expect from this government. In short we are looking for a developmentally oriented government for the next five years. One that will be able to fend off partisan and individual interests,” said Dr Musamba. “We don’t want the state to be captured by a few individuals and groups. We want the state to be working on serving all the Zambians in the right manner especially ensuring that there is pursuit of equality and equity in terms of sharing public resources.”