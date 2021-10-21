ZFE calls for adequate funding of labour ministry

THE Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) says the Ministry of Labour was underfunded in the previous government.

And ZFE says it is concerned with recent happenings on the labour market concerning some illegal work stoppages in some companies.

The Federation says the recent one has been recorded at Mansa Sugar Company where employees were demanding salary increments.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, executive director Harrington Chibanda urged the new dawn government to make a change by funding the Ministry of Labour adequately.

He noted that every politician had campaigned by promising to create jobs and protecting workers’ rights.

“That Ministry must be well funded so that we can move together with the head high that indeed in this country we are now reducing on the aspect of employers exploiting workers. Because those that are given the mandate to go out there and enforce the labour laws have got the ability to do so. They need that proper funding,” he said.

Chibanda however, added that ZFE was yet to engage the new administration on the same issues.

He said there was a lot of time to engage the government and see how best challenges in the labour market could be addressed.

And Chibanda has advised workers throughout the country to always follow legal processes of airing grievances, especially when it concerned wage demands.

“For unionised employees the right and legal procedure is to engage management through the bargain unit, which is a unit representing workers by their union representatives and management representatives through which concerns are tabled and discussed to reach agreements in an amicable manner while production is going on smoothly,” he added.

Chibamba said it was illegal and unacceptable for some workers to just wake up and withdraw their labour on account of poor conditions service, especially where there were running collective agreements.

He said given that most companies operated budgets that ran from January to December financial year, this could be time for the workers’ representatives through the unions to start presenting their demands to management.

“Upon pre-negotiation sessions between the union representatives and the management, we will provide some vital information to management that can be taken into account in the budgeting process for the next financial year,” said Chibanda. “So, our call on workers out there is to desist from engaging in unlawful work stoppages, as such actions are counter-productive and they may lead to industrial disharmony in the country.”

Chibanda said ZFE is also mindful that there was a category of employees that were not unionised.