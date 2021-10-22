200 Sinazongwe children fail to enroll for G1

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SOME 200 children in Malima ward of Sinazongwe Constituency failed to enroll for school this year due to lack of space and teachers.

Area councillor Willard Hangandu disclosed this during a public forum held at Lyawa Lodge.

He said keeping such a huge number of children out of school in a single ward posed a threat to their future.

“200 pupils were left out due to lack of space and teachers arising from lack of infrastructure,” Hangandu said.

He appealed to the government to deploy enough teachers in rural areas like Sinazongwe and address issues of infrastructure.

And Hangandu appealed to the police command in Sinazongwe to beef up security in Malima area and surrounding villages owing to rising crime.

“Security issue is of great concern. As you know, our area is far from the nearest police station in Sinazeze. The only police post works only during elections and once elections are done it is closed,” he added. “There is too much lawlessness. Just yesterday (Monday), a son slapped his mother for asking him to use his phone. And cases of theft and killings are on the rise too.”

Hangandu said people in his area felt like they were not part of Zambia.

He attributed some of the challenges the constituency was facing to lack of voice from the traditional leadership.

“Agriculture officers are also only active during the time of Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) registration. I feel farmers must be helped even on how to manage their produce if they are to be able to preserve food and make proper, sound, decisions that can enable them benefit from their sweat,” Hangandu said. “Some cultivate nutritious crops but don’t know the importance, hence the need for education while others it’s market issues of their products. That’s why some people are taking advantage of their ignorance. As Sinazongwe Constituency, we have struggled to get the much-desired development since 1964. But to date we have not yet made any meaningful achievement because of lack of understanding especially with traditional leadership. Sometimes, headmen make unnecessary demands instead of pulling in one direction with us the civic leadership.”

Meanwhile, Hangandu said the village sanitation committee in his ward resolved to be punishing owners of homes without toilets.

He said the idea was meant to encourage hygiene in the area.

“We agreed to start fining villagers without toilets with goats. So, whoever doesn’t have a toilet would be made to pay a goat as punishment,” said Hangandu.