Govt owes Mikalile over K5bn

GOVERNMENT owes Mikalile Trading Company over US $300 million (about K5.2 billion), according to the Ministry of Finance Public Debt Summary released yesterday.

This is more than what was borrowed from Exim US ($45 million), the Government of Iraq ($47 million), and Japan ($45 million) combined.

The summary further says as at end of June 2021, Zambia’s total public debt was equivalent to $26.44 billion, excluding interest arrears, “and USD equivalent 26.96 billion including interest arears”.

“The end-June 2021 external stock, excluding interest rates, of central government debt, guaranteed SoEs (State-Owned Enterprises), loans and non-guaranteed SOEs loans, amounted to USD12.91 billion, USD1.57 billion and USD195.7 million, respectively,” the summary reads in part.

The list of GRZ central government foreign currency debt comprises 44 creditors which include multilateral, plurilateral, bilateral, and commercial with the debt stock of $13,380,620,655.

These include AFD (bilateral debt) standing at $69,278,448; Africa G.T. Fund (multilateral) at $16,954,890.

One African Development Bank multilateral debt stood at $239,388,670 with another one from the same bank amounting to $506,806,798; BADEA (plurilateral) totaled $34,801,398; and Bank Hapoalim BM (commercial) at $48,528,533.

From the Bank of China, government obtained a commercial debt of $281,805,196.

From CATIC, Zambia borrowed $95,743,504; CDB (commercial loan) $498,843,787.

From China Minsheng Bank, government obtained $39,729,576.

The next loan came from Credit Suisse (commercial) at $36,074,901; DBSA (bilateral) $165,611,091.

From EIB, a plurilateral loan of $176,203,840 was obtained; ESA TDB (plurilateral) stood at $516,735,019.

Eurobonds (commercial) were obtained totaling $3,161,218,750; and Afrexim Bank (plurilateral) at $45,843,807.

Exim Bank India (bilateral) was $317,306,169; and Exim China (bilateral) $2,982,456,107.

Exim Russia (bilateral) $170,494,680; and Exim US (bilateral) $45,766,221.

From the Government of China, a $23,233,409 bilateral loan was obtained; from the Government of Iraq (bilateral) $47,108,207; Government of Japan (bilateral) $45,425,186; IDA (multilateral) $1,358,898,342; and IFAD (multilateral) $152,023,246.

ICBC (commercial) $488,165,796; Intesa Sanpaolo Bank (commercial) $95,089,315; Investec (commercial) $360,167,132.

Israel Discount Bank (commercial) $375,406,939; JIANGXI Bank (commercial) $34,430,267; KFAED (bilateral) $668,002.

Mikalile Trading Co. (commercial) $306,205,508 (K 5,227,678,547.24 at current exchange rate); NDF (plurilateral) $24,306,636; NEDBANK (commercial) $35,653,023.

Nigerian Trust Bank (multilateral) $7,682,693; NORDEA (commercial) $49,660,311; OFID (plurilateral) $28,834,953.

Paramount Limited (commercial) $10,763,858; Polytech (commercial) $190,677,926; Saudi Funds for Development (bilateral) $13,366,005.

Starlite (commercial) $41,068,108; Standard Chartered Bank (commercial) $83,628,536; Strategic Climate Fund (multilateral) $15,455,246; UKEF (bilateral) $143,110,625.

“As reported, this category of debt is not exhaustive but reflects the DSA’s coverage currently contemplated by the authorities,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Finance also stated that some creditors, e.g Investec and IDB, have syndicated facilities.

Since the GRZ does not have access to information on the ultimate lender(s), the arranger is accounted as the debt holder.

This concerns only a very small number of facilities; includes principal arrears only.

The list of government foreign currency guaranteed debt stood at $2,724,914,212.

The guaranteed loans from 10 creditors totaled $1,598,521,925.

The recipients are Zesco, Development Bank of Zambia, Kafue Gorge Lower, Public Service Pensions Fund, Zamtel, and Zambia National Building Society.

Non-guaranteed debt from nine creditors destined for Zesco stood at $538,338,546.

Government foreign currency to other SOEs liabilities stood at $216,063,664 and the beneficiary again was Zesco.

According to the government, “actual loans, government securities and arrears accrued by both central government and SOEs – this does not include the bills under compensation and awards, nor fuel arrears estimated at $477.8 million at the end of August 2021. At the time, the kwacha denominated debt was converted in US dollar-equivalent using K22.64 per USD exchange rate.”