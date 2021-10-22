PF failed with flying colours – Nalumango

[By Oliver Chisenga in Mapatizya]

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says it is surprising that UPND would be competing with PF which is a closed story.

Drumming up support for the ruling party candidate Charles Siachabi in the Mulamfwu ward elections at Mulamfwu Basic School on Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said PF was gone and would never resurrect.

The polls were held yesterday.

Vice-President Nalumango was accompanied by health minister Sylvia Masebo, UPND national chairperson Stephen Katuka, and Southern Province minister Cornelius Mweetwa, among other government and party officials.

She said as architects of people’s suffering and hardships, the PF should not be in competition politically.

Vice-President Nalumango thanked Mulamfwu residents for voting the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema, stating further that Zambia at all costs needed change.

“We don’t take your vote for granted. We know that you had a choice but you knew and trusted President Hakainde Hichilema for one reason that he loves you. He loves Zambia and wants to bring development,” she said. “He wants change in the lives of people. This vote is for the entire Zambia because Zambia needed change earnestly. And you made it possible for the entire Zambia to have the change and bring in a new government that we have dubbed the new dawn.”

Vice-President Nalumango said unlike in the previous regime, the UPND wanted equity in the distribution of development.

She wondered what kind of leadership the PF espoused that a ward with over 8,000 residents had no health facility.

“What kind of leadership is that where money is being stolen every day through corruption? And people; our children, our mothers are delivering in terrible circumstances without the service of health workers,” Vice-President Nalumango added. “I get surprised that today we can even be competing with PF! Today, I think that should be a story of the past. They have had their 10 years in power and there is nothing to show for it. They failed with flying colours, so how can we even think about them?”

She said she was not only in Mapatizya to campaign but also inspect developmental projects.

Nalumango said it was saddening that the only school in the area was built in the 1960s and has had its roof blown off for three years but with no action from those who were in government.

“What leadership is that? I wouldn’t want to come here in October or November next year and find a roof like that. So we will commit that this roof shall be done. I don’t want rains to find it like that this year. We will run fast and put a roof there,” she said.

Vice-President Nalumango added that President Hichilema, the UPND and its Alliance members had gone into government to work and not to play.

“We have come to help the Zambian people and not to help ourselves. And that is why we have started decentralising, bringing power to the people and money to the people. Instead of money being distributed and trickling from Lusaka, we want the resources, the power at local level,” he said. “So this time under the new dawn, starting from next year there will be more money pumped into the local government so that you can decide on what is your priority. That is what we are going to do because from Lusaka, we don’t even know which roads are a priority, where should a borehole be. There will be enough money for this constituency and this Mulamfwu ward to dig boreholes and ensure that there is water next year.”

Vice-President Nalumango said water is life and to have people share the resource with animals is absurd.

She said there was nothing to show that Mapatizya had had a mine in many years.

Vice-President Nalumango also expressed disappointment that the area only has three schools which were not even well staffed.

“The irony, honourable ministers and colleagues, is that we have teachers who are trained who have no jobs and there are no teachers in schools. And yet money can be found in people’s houses! That is not fair,” said Vice-President Nalumango. “That’s why we are saying we are going to employ teachers. We are going to employ health workers so that when a health facility is built here there will be workers also and we serve the people properly. Quality education is our aim. Quality health care is our purpose.”

Health minister Masebo said she had noted the headmen’s complaint to Vice-President Nalumango on the non-availability of a health centre in the area.

She said the government would construct one soon.

Masebo said she had been directed by President Hichilema through the Vice-President that wherever they found such uneven distribution of development, the government should budget and plan for the construction of a health facility.

“The distinguished headmen gave a briefing to the Vice-President and they complained that this area, in fact the whole district, has no hospital – with a population of over a 100,000 people. And the ward here which has a population of 8,000 people also does not have even a health post, not even a first level clinic,” said Masebo. “It’s a disaster and I feel sad that this is the reality of the type of development our colleagues that you kicked out were exercising. This is what we call unbalanced distribution of development. I want to make a pledge in the presence of Her Honour the Vice-President to confirm that this place will get a health facility starting within 2022 in the new budget.”