Sinazongwe should benefit from her natural resources – Sialubalo

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says there was no leadership under PF but self-enrichment coupled with negligence.

Donating 15 thermometers at Maamba Hospital to help fight COVID-19, Sialubalo said leaders should not look at themselves but put others at first.

He stressed that what Zambians especially people of Sinazongwe district experienced under the PF regime was not leadership but self-enrichment coupled with negligence.

“Leadership is about serving others and not oneself. It’s important to serve the people because they are our masters,” Sialubalo said.

He challenged all service providers in Sinazongwe district to do less talking and be action oriented.

“As a new dawn government under the leadership of our Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, we want people to appreciate us not because we are the best praise singers but because we are action oriented,” Sialubalo said. “So our people must expect more attention from us their leaders and service providers.”

He pledged to ensure Sinazongwe benefits during the new dawn government.

“Our district is rich in coal and this should replicate in the lives of the local people. We need to benefit from our natural resources in the area,” Sialubalo said. “Under PF, the local people never benefited because we had a bad government. But now that we have a true leader in President HH, we also want our area to develop and ensure investors play their part of social corporate responsibility.”

He said President Hichilema’s desire was to take development to rural areas.

And Sialubalo complained that the past government had not put much attention to health infrastructure in the area.

“There has been a lot of negligence going by the status of Maamba Hospital today. The mortuary is far from the hospital,” he noted. “Now that we have a working government in place, I will lobby from the Minister of Health Hon Sylvia Masebo to have this hospital upgraded to modern standard.”

Maamba Hospital acting medical superintendent Dr John Siachiti thanked Sialubalo for the donation of thermometers adding that they will go a long way in serving people’s lives.