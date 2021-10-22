Transporters reveal how PF stalwarts use foreigners to import petroleum products

TRANSPORTERS have revealed how trucks belonging to former cabinet ministers in the PF government are using foreign nationals to transport petroleum products.

Copperbelt minister Elisha Matambo conducted a fact-finding mission on why local transporters were complaining of not having business.

A check at transporters garages in Ndola revealed that fuel tankers were parked with no business and the drivers complained of hardships.

“Ba (Mr) minister, we are not going to hide anything here. Look at all these foreign tankers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique. These are not just foreign transporters but they belong to former ministers who engaged the foreign transporters,” one driver told Matambo. “This truck, iyi niyaba (former…minister); all these belong to them. But look, there is no Zambian transporter here. The foreign ones are loading and offloading. The bad part is that they are even engaged in local transportation. Clean up the system. These people don’t mean well, and they are so selfish.”

And speaking on behalf of other drivers, Shaft Mubanga called on the government to quickly address the issue before they resolve to protesting.

Mubanga said the new administration should do an audit at the Ministry of Energy, adding that the staff there were the ones behind the problem.

Earlier, Matambo assured the Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia (PTAZ) and affected drivers that he would look into their issue and ensure Zambian trucks are given priority to load fuel.

Matambo expressed sadness after finding trucks for local transporters parked due to lack of business.

He said the UPND manifesto had outlined that priority should be given to local transporters to import fuel in the country.

“We are barely two months in office, and most of these issues we are trying to study them first so that we know how best we can deal with such matters,” Matambo said. “But I want to assure you that I am going to engage the two ministries so that the trucks can start moving, fast.”

He said the UPND administration would ensure the statutory instrument which had already been put in place was followed.

He however, called on all local transport companies to improve the working conditions of their drivers.

Matambo noted that some drivers had not been paid for months, which was not supposed to be the case.

PTAZ general secretary Benson Tembo said the government should quickly look into the matter and ensure the statutory instrument was followed.

Tembo accused the government of allowing over 96 Oil Marketing Companies to import fuel in the country, adding that the companies were using foreign transporters.

He called on the energy minister Peter Kapala to cancel the contracts and allow them to start afresh so that local transporters can benefit as well.