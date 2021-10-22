Youth unemployment poses a danger to society, says Lufuma

DEFENCE minister Ambrose Lufuma says the country is beseeched with unemployment challenges especially on the part of the youths.

Speaking when he called on acting Eastern Province permanent secretary Royd Tembo, Lufuma, who was in Eastern Province to officiate at the graduation of about 300 youths who were trained in life skills training at Chiwoko Zambia National Service camp, said unemployment among youths poses a danger to society.

“The youths are the biggest demographic sector in terms of the numbers and their unemployment poses a danger to society. And so, we have to do everything in our means to ensure that we up the game in terms of employment,” he said.

Lufuma said after the graduation, the government wants to put the youths under internship for about a year.

“After the internship, we want to ensure that there is a programme to look at the sustainability of the youths that we train because if you train them and leave them on the street, they will go back to what they used to be and we would have spent money for nothing,” he said. “We want to make sure that they are grounded in terms of their skills in the actual business world and thereafter we empower them in terms of the necessary finances to go out of the community and do business and employ other youths. In this way, we hope we will be addressing unemployment levels.”

Lufuma said the issue may not be 100 per cent ameliorating unemployment levels but was happy to see that there was something happening.

He said the government wants to open youth skills training centres in Northern Province to add the two existing ones in Chipata and Kitwe.

Lufuma said the government’s plan was to have at least 500 graduates coming from each of the centres.

“We also want to have these training centres at least one per province, so we are going to have at least 10. We as a defence force want to be a strategic partner in development and this is one such area that we want to delve into,” he said.

Lufuma said aside the youth skills training, they also want to be a defence force that was relevant when there was no war.

“We have highly trained manpower with a lot of skills. We have equipment especially with the Land Development Department under Zambia National Service. We want to be contracted for some of these works,” said Lufuma.

And Dr Tembo said the stance that the defence force is taking was very much appreciated.

“The wings under your ministry can greatly contribute to economic development as evidenced by a number of activities such as ranching and agriculture that are taking place at the Chiwoko Zambia National Service camp. All we need is to support so that they increase the levels of production and productivity,” said Dr Tembo.