Zambia pretty far from political and social tranquility, observes M’membe

I THOUGHT with the election of a new government the political tensions in our country would disappear or ease considerably, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe said no matter the individual politics, every citizen could “surely agree” that Zambia was pretty far from political and social tranquility.

“I thought with the election of a new government the political tensions in our country would disappear or ease considerably. And it would be time for every last Zambian to listen with less anger, argue with more grace and find the way to higher ground,” he said. “No matter our individual politics, every citizen can surely agree that Zambia is pretty far from political and social tranquility. The talking heads are braying. The online commentariat is spewing hatred in caps and lock. But despite the vitriol, we residents of Zambia still have one area of common ground: the piece of land we call home, where we have to figure out how to coexist. For how long can we continue to be enemies? And should we really be enemies?”

Dr M’membe said it was understandable that passion may have strained, but “it should not break the bonds of affection”.

“What if we refrained from quarrelling for a second, so we could actually hear each other? Even if we didn’t change our minds, we could change our mindset – and remember we’re people first, not political parties,” said Dr M’membe. “Our political party affiliation shouldn’t affect our ability to get along. If we are willing to drop by with a casserole, surely we should be able to have a civil conversation.”