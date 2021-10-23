Give children space to raise their needs and aspirations – Panos

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kabwe]

PANOS Institute Southern Africa says it wants to see a Zambia where people are aware of children’s rights and provides those rights to them.

Programmes manager Nervious Siantombo said children should be given space to raise and bring to the attention of leaders and parents their needs and aspirations.

“The views that children raise should be given the due attention and considered in the decision making processes and not remain on paper but should actually be actualised,” he said in an interview after a stakeholder meeting at New Mpima Dairy Primary School.

Panos with financial and technical support from Save the Children Zambia is implementing a five-year project called ‘Advancing children’s right to quality health, education and protection through effective governance processes in Zambia’.

The project which comes to an end this monthend is being implemented in six districts of Zambia, namely Lusaka, Kasama, Mkushi, Kabwe, Petauke and Kaoma in partnership with six local radio stations and local stakeholders such as schools, line government ministries, civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and local government administration, among others.

The target beneficiaries are in-school and out of school children.

Siantombo said key decision making processes must have components on children being able to participate and influence decisions that affect them.

He said the programme had made children knowledgeable about their rights as enshrined in the various protocols.

Siantombo said knowledge and capacity had been built in children to engage leaders dealing with their rights.

Earlier during the meeting, Mpima deputy head teacher Isaac Mbewe said after introducing the programme, the children had learnt a lot and now knew their rights.

Mbewe said there was a problem of school pregnancies at the school although he had not established how many.

Richmond Mungabo, a parent, complained that children had become stubborn after knowing their rights.

Mungabo said children were giving problems as they do not listen when they were being sent.

A Mrs Kapalamula said children do not know the importance of education and that was why early marriages and teenage pregnancies were on the rise.

A pupil, Henry blamed parents who encourage children to go to the field during planting season instead of them going to school.

He also urged the government to upgrade the school as it ends at grade 9 level.

Henry said there were not enough teachers.

Meanwhile, Mbewe said the performance of the school was good but that there was a problem of infrastructure.

He said the pre-school was in deplorable state and there were only three teachers to teach from grade one to seven.

Mbewe said the shortage of teachers had made him spend more time in the classroom than his office.

He said there were also no houses for teachers.

Mbewe also said when a child reaches G9, they know she will get pregnant or get married because they go to rent in town “where they are troubled by boys”.

Another pupil Jesta said girls fall pregnant because parents “do not want to pay for school for their children”.

Levy Mulenga, a resident, urged the police to set up a police post in the area.

Remmy Ntinga, the district guidance coordinator, said when a child falls pregnant it was not the end of the world because of the re-entry policy.

Ntinga said parents should contribute to the development of the school by attending PTA meetings so that they are part of decision making.

Lacy Mudenda from the Zambia Police said children have a responsibility with the rights they have.

She said children should be taught about defilement and teenage pregnancies.

Mudenda told the children not to pay attention to school relationships as they would not take them anywhere.

Christine Chama from the social welfare said they were lawyers for children who were 18 years and below.

She said some cases for juveniles do not have to go to court especially if it is between two children.

Chama said no child was supposed to stand in courts of law without a social welfare officer.

She said children should be given an opportunity to correct their situations and grow up well.

Chama said they also offer counselling session for children because a child may be running away from home because they are running from something and cannot open up to the parents.

Allan Jere from the provincial child development department said some parents do not know what children’s rights are.

He said there was need to sensitise parents on children’s rights.

Jere said children’s rights give them an opportunity to participate in the running of homes.

Meanwhile, Siantombo said although the programme was coming to an end, at ministerial level, Panos had symposiums which were a common feature on international marked days.

He said he would like the ministry to continue and integrate the provincial and national children’s symposiums to reflect on issues that affect them.

Siantombo said at the end of the day, every community had a responsibility to ensure children enjoy their rights and protect them from any harm that will hinder their survival and development.