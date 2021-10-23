The Perspective by Edward Bwalya Phiri: death penalty violates the tight and sanctity of life

Amnesty International Director for Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena once posited that, “Governments that are continuing to use death penalty thinking that it will reduce crime are only misleading themselves.”

And the Pontiff, Pope Francis, once opined that, “No one ought to be deprived not only of life, but also of a chance for a moral and existential redemption that can in turn benefit the community.”

On The Perspective today, consideration is on the death penalty, which is also known as capital punishment. It is referred to as such because it is a punishment that is reserved for crimes that are categorised as capital crimes, or very serious crimes. In Zambia, for example, crimes that carry a death sentence are treason, murder and aggravated robbery.

It must be appreciated that criminal punishment serves a number of purposes. So, there exist penological theories [purposes] or justification for punishment [sentencing]; among them are retribution, incapacitation, deterrence [specific and general], denunciation, rehabilitation and restitution. In order to achieve these objectives, judges and magistrates are guided by the principles of parsimony, proportionality, parity and totality.

It can therefore be said that even the death penalty is either necessitated or justified by the foregoing theories. But the American Civil Liberty Union [ACLU] proffers that, “The death penalty is uncivilized in theory and unfair and inequitable in practice.” Further, the ACLU argues that death penalty, “…is cruel because it is a relic of the earliest days of the penology, when slavery, branding, and other corporal punishments were commonplace. Like those barbaric practices, executions have no place in a civilised society.”

For a long time now, there have been calls to completely abolish death penalty globally. In 1989, the United Nations enacted the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights [ICCPR]. The protocol seeks to abolish death penalty. However, a good number of countries are yet to accede to, and domesticate this protocol. Unfortunately, Zambia is among the countries that have not parties to this optional treaty.

In 2003, an international alliance of non-governmental organisations [NGOs], bar associations, trade unions with the objective of strengthening the international dimension of the fight against the death penalty, the World Coalition Against Death Penalty [WCADP] organised the first World Day Against Death Penalty. And it has become an annual fixture on the calendar and is supported by a number of State governments and Non-Governmental Organisations [NGOs]. The objective of this day is advocacy for abolition of the death penalty.

The World Day Against Death Penalty falls on October 10, annually coinciding with the International Mental Health Awareness. And this year’s theme sought to shine a light on the discrimination faced by women and its resultant consequences such as a death sentence. It is estimated that there are about 800 women on death row globally. In Zambia, the celebration was held on October 14 under the theme; Women and the Death Penalty, an invisible Reality.

According to statistics, about 109 countries in the world have completely abolished the death penalty, including 30 out of the 54 African states. While 28 countries are de facto abolitionists worldwide, 55 are still retentionists of capital punishment. Currently, there are 32,994 convicts, on the death row globally, and 2,397 executions have so far been effected this year alone.

Zambia is considered as one of the de facto abolitionists, because it has not carried out executions in a long time. The last President to have signed the death warrant was Fredrick Jacob Titus Chiluba, who in January 1997 authorised the execution of eight convicts who had been sentenced to death for up to 15 years at the time. Therefore, Zambia has become an ‘Abolitionist de facto’ country or ‘Abolitionist in Practice’, because of the Presidential moratorium on executions by successive Presidents.

In 2015 July 16, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu commuted sentences of 332 convicts on death row to life imprisonment. Amnesty International lauded the action and called it a ‘triumph for the right to life’ and further called the President to completely abolish the death penalty, which violates the right to life as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [UDHR].

Further, in January 2021, President Lungu again commuted sentences for 246 inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility in Kabwe, and this number included 21 females from the Mukobeko Female Correctional Centre.

It is trite that the death penalty is not only inhumane and cruel, but also an affront on the African humanistic philosophy of Ubuntu. In the penal science perspective, Ubuntu concerns itself with the severity of the punishment and it is mostly premised on rehabilitation as the preferred penological theory as opposed to the others. Ultimately, Ubuntu vouches for the effecting of penal clemency and reformation of criminals.

And being an African nation, Zambia must adhere to the African identity and solidarity of Ubuntu. Because that is what defines who we are. The spirit of Ubuntu makes us to be human, feel for others and be one with others. We must therefore not entertain the thoughts of killing others as a means of meting out punishment. There are other ways of censuring deviant elements in society.

On May 8, 2021 this column published an article title: ‘There is no justice in killing in the name of justice’, where it was postulated that, “In order to abolish capital punishment in Zambia, the starting point would be to accede to the Second Optional Protocol to the ICCPR, remove the Constitutional derogation on the right to life as provided for in Article 12(1) [through a referendum], remove death penalty by repealing sections; 24(a) [Death sentence], 25 [Death by hanging], 43 [Death as penalty for treason], 201(1) (a) [Death as penalty for murder] and 294(2) [Death as penalty for aggravated robbery] of the Penal Code Act, Cap 87.”

Further, the article proffered that, “…the international community should consider electing or designating the right to life as peremptory norm, which is also known as a Jus Cogens. [The Oxford University Press (2009) defines the jus cogens as a rule or a principle in international law that is so fundamental that it binds all states and does not allow exceptions. Such rules (sometimes called peremptory norms) will only amount to jus cogens rules if they are recognised as such by the international community as a whole.] This will compel every nation to completely abolish the death penalty… It must be noted that capital punishment has been retained by a number of countries because of derogation that is attached to the right to life. I advocate that, in the quest to dispense justice; we must use more of reason than emotions.”

Therefore, the call to Zambia’s ‘New Dawn’ government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is that, this issue must be considered with the seriousness it deserves. Being an abolitionist in practice is not enough, because that hypothetical moratorium only survives on the good will of the sitting President.

Deprose Muchena urged that, “Zambia must build on its own achievements and join other countries around the world that are moving away from using the death penalty.” It’s high time we made progress as a country, just as other progressive societies in the world; death penalty must be outlawed in Zambia completely.

Human life is sacrosanct, and must be considered as inviolable. ACLU urges countries to abolish the capital punishment because, “Its imposition is often arbitrary, and always irrevocable – forever depriving an individual an opportunity to benefit from new evidence and new laws that might warrant the reversal of a conviction, or set aside of a death sentence.” For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com

Zambia is among those who have only opted to be abolisnists in practice and that is not enough.