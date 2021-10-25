Computer-pupil ratios across Central Province depresses NAQEZ

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Mkushi]

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) in Central Province says the computer-pupil ratios in the province are depressing with mostly more than 100 learners against one computer.

Central Province NAQEZ deputy secretary Moonga Godfrey Lwiindi has welcomed the gesture from the government to empower schools with desktops and laptops.

Lwiindi said the move would help many schools especially those which cannot procure the gadgets to improve the area of ICT in schools.

“This great and important move is also a morale booster to both teachers and learners who will have hands on learning skills. The fact of the matter is that the computer-pupil ratios across Central Province are depressing, mostly more than 100 learners against one computer. So this gesture will go a long way in improving the quality of education in the province,” he said. “However, NAQEZ in the region has sadly noted that only a few schools were able to benefit. The system of distribution of these computers has been highly segregative. It’s sad that even the offices of the District Education Board Secretary as well as the provincial education were not fully involved in the exercise. These two offices know their schools well and needs for each particular school. These computers needed to go to schools which have nothing but as it is, the distribution is still targeting the same schools with computers.”

Lwiindi demanded inclusiveness in every programme which the government brings on board.

Lwiindi further appealed to the Ministry of Education to buy more computers for the province, for all schools to benefit.