Hakoola counsels parties on sustainable leadership

MUNDIA Paul Hakoola says political parties should have sustainable leadership.

Hakoola is the Continental Leadership Research Institute (CLRI) executive director.

He explained that the CLRI believed that one of the critical things needed in political parties was sustainable leadership.

Hakoola’s comments come in the wake of bickering among key leaders of the opposition Democratic Party (DP).

On Tuesday, DP vice-president Judith Kabemba, national treasurer Justine Nkonge and another official, Evans Chilambwe, expelled party leader Harry Kalaba from the opposition party.

The following day, DP national secretary Jewis Chabi announced that Kabemba, Nkonge and Chilambwe had been suspended for gross indiscipline.

Chabi further asserted that Kalaba remains the DP president.

“We are alive to the fact that one of the things that made the United Party for National Development (UPND) [to] win the elections has been sustainable leadership at the presidency level,” Hakoola said in an interview. “The UPND maintained the same president for a very long time and they gained momentum in the country.”

He observed that in most political parties, especially the opposition, critical leadership had not been centred on a vision and an ideology.

“[But] it has been centred on short-term benefits – everyone wants to be the leader of these political parties. They are not looking at the bigger agenda of what it is that they want to do for the Zambian people,” Hakoola said.

“This wrangling ends up destroying political parties by way of weakening them. Instead of spending time to make good plans for the Zambian people, they spend time to fight each other in court. Once they finish fighting each other in court, there are usually two groups led by different people. Zambians will not take them seriously!”

Hakoola added that the CLRI had noted the trend of confusion in most political parties in Zambia.

“And for us who are more concerned about leadership, we can only advise these people to take a model of the UPND and look at what made it to be where it is today. It is because of sustainable leadership!” he said. “But if people are not going to have sustainable leadership, they will not be taken seriously. Zambians, this time around, are very particular about issues to do with leadership. If you look at these political parties that have had serious leadership wrangles, most of them are existing only on paper. But when you come to issues to do with their impact in Zambia, there is none. They can’t be taken seriously!”

Hakoola cautioned that if parties fail to handle leadership crises, they would go into extinction.

“Zambians will start saying ‘if these people cannot manage their party affairs, how can they manage a country?’ These are things which opposition political parties have to learn,” said Hakoola. “We are concerned about issues of leadership, even in political parties. These (opposition leaders) are supposed to be offering checks and balances. But if they are not going to put themselves together, then they are going to fail in the role that they are supposed to play.”