HH to visit Kapwepwe, Nkumbula burial sites

ZAMBIAN people must unite and work together without looking at their differences, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

After laying wreaths at the Freedom State and later at the mausoleum of former president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sat at Embassy Park, President Hichilema said the country is strongly united because of the ties shared among the people.

“This is a great moment for our people and for our country. Congratulations to the people of Zambia, wherever you are, whichever part of the country you are from – even those that live outside the country,” he said. “We got the independence because of the commitment of many and we thank them for that. Freedom fighters led by KK there (points to KK’s mausoleum) and you will see very soon I’m going to Chinsali to lay a wreath on the grave of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Bashi Mpundu. From there on I will move to Maala to lay a wreath on the grave site of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and the rest of them who worked so hard in unity to deliver independence. [That’s] unity of purpose.”

President Hichilema paid homage to the former presidents who have passed on.

“To the colleagues that are here [at presidential burial site], who were presidents, who worked hard to advance the agenda for the people of Zambia and now we carry on with that agenda…” said President Hichilema. “We believe that now our focus is unity of purpose to deliver, one, reunification of this country. Two, to drive social and economic independence. That’s it and I invite all Zambians to unite. Work together, it doesn’t matter what our differences are. Those differences are minor, things that unite us are more than those that divide us. That’s our message.”