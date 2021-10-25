Kabwe council going cashless – Chenga

By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kabwe

WE are still grappling with giving a service to the people, says Kabwe Municipal Council assistant public relations manager Nancy Chenga.

And Chenga says the council is “moving cashless very soon. We have already procured the machines and so far the markets, bus stations within our jurisdiction will be using the cashless transaction”.

In an interview, Chenga said there was still a lot that the municipality needed to do.

“First of all people need to be told and understand why we exist as a council. There is need for us the council to work extra hard to give back that service to the communities and especially the residents of Kabwe and the general public at large if we have to seem to be working or if we have to get credit,” she said.

Chenga said for years, councils have not done a good job in terms of winning the confidence of the public in service delivery.

“The challenge we are still grappling with is giving a service to the people. People need to appreciate us based on what we are doing. If we can’t provide then definitely we will hear the complaints from the public,” she said. “Our mandate is clear, giving an efficient service delivery to the general public. So because of finances…there was a time officers could not get their salaries for six months. They were behind on salaries. This meant that there was no adequate funding from the Ministry of Local Government and timely funding… we receive grants from the ministry and part of that is supposed to cater for salaries.”

Chenga said the municipality needs to work extra hard to get the much needed revenue.

“So for last year to a few months ago before the new dawn government we have still been grappling with that challenge of finances because we were not collecting enough from the bus stations and the markets,” she said. “Yes, I can proudly confirm that things have improved. We have really improved. The management of this council through the Office of the Town Clerk has tried its level best to seal the loopholes that we had in these bus stations and markets.”

Chenga said immediately the President made the pronouncement on markets, the council moved very fast to ensure management through the responsible departments created data bases for taxi ranks, bus stations and also to have a clear data base for markets that are within Kabwe jurisdiction.

“Immediately this was done, the department of finance had to move fast to ensure that they sent enough revenue collectors under the council and not cadres because we had that challenge where cadres were collecting money on behalf of the council,” she said. “It was difficult for us. As much as we had our presence there, it was difficult for us to collect. Now we are collecting and things are moving very smoothly and our department has also moved fast to buy the POS meaning that our officers will not be handling cash any more. The traders will be given cards and once they swipe the money goes directly to our accounts. We are moving cashless very soon. We have already procured the machines and so far the markets and bus stations within our jurisdiction will be using the cashless transaction.”

Chenga said the municipality was proud of the support it had been given by the various stakeholders.

And Chenga said there had been problems with land issues in the local authority.

“As much as I might be new coming in last year, I can assure you the Office of the Town Clerk has been against illegal land allocation in Kabwe,” she said.

Chenga cited the council coming on fire last year after the demolition that took place in Kohima.

“The council was under fire. You saw the former minister of lands and his entourage of the minister of local government coming to address us. It was in public domain… When that issue came, it was bad,” she said. “It was a moment for the council where everyone who was in a big position felt they had done a wrong thing. Everyone took the blame and we still accept the blame.”

Chenga said inasmuch as the issue was being investigated, the land in question belongs to the defence forces.

She said it was a restricted area.

“Nevertheless the issue has been taken care of by the ministry…being investigated and what we have done as coucil through the Office the Town Clerk, he had to appoint a task force to scrutinise the papers, demand notices and certain offer letters which were acquired through the municipality,” Chenga said. “We realised that certain documents were not authentic. That’s why the task force has been sitting to ensure this issue is followed clearly and smartly without giving favours but ensure if people have authentic documentation, the council will give them alternative plots. Those that don’t have have lost out.”

Chenga said there were officers that are under investigation with the ACC and through guidance from the ministry, the public and the affected residents would be informed on the way forward.

She noted that there was a new mayor and councillors and the people of Kabwe were eager to see how the council would work.

Chenga said each manager in the various departments was working under the clock.

She said order and sanity has to be brought back to the markets.

Chenga said toilets in markets were dirty and drainages have to be worked on.

And Chenga said the municipality had had challenges with garbage collection.

She said there was a lot of negligence and irresponsibility among citizens and the general public.

Chenga said there were strategic points with skip bins but people still throw litter anyhow.

She said the responsibility begins with everyone.

Chenga said the municipality had sensitisation meetings done for the public under the health department to talk about not littering anyhow.