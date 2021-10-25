Mayor takes RDA, council to task over damaged road

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kabwe]

KABWE mayor Patrick Chishala has taken the Road Development Agency and the Kabwe council engineering department to task over the dilapidated section of road and traffic lights at Kabwe mall.

Speaking when he conducted a spot inspection on the dilapidated road, Chishala said the road must be worked on as soon as possible before the onset of rains.

Chishala, who was accompanied by the Road Development Agency (RDA) technician Marlon Simwinga, Kabwe Municipal Council acting director of engineering services Nuttah Mumbi and Kabwe Mall asset manager Patrick Nsama, said during the rainy season water floods the entrance of the mall and contributes to the damage of the road.

And Simwinga said plans and designs for constructing side drainages had been completed.

He said it was just a matter of sitting down with other stakeholders for works to commence on the road.

Simwinga said once the drainages are done, it would help the flow of water at the Mall.

Meanwhile, Nsama said management would work together with all stakeholders involved to resolve the issue.

The entourage also took time to check on the intercity bus terminus in Lukanga where the roof had fallen off.

Chishala assured the people of Kabwe that he was there to work and wanted the council police to be guarding the bus terminus to prevent vandalism.

This is according to Nancy Chenga, Kabwe Municipal Council public assistant public relations manager.