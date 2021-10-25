M’membe warns of dangerous signs to move Zambia into a neo-colonial state

DIGNITY, honesty and humanity are formed in a nation only by having independence and freedom, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

He wondered how a country that is dependent can be democratic.

“That must disappear before democracy can exist. We cannot always decorate our tomorrows with others’ yesterdays. Opportunities are always for those who are independent-minded, aspiring and persevering,” Dr M’membe said.

He warned of very dangerous signs of a blind attempt to move us politically, economically and otherwise in the direction of a neo-colonial state.

“I come from families – both from my mother and father’s sides – that sacrificed a lot for the liberation of this country from colonial domination, subjugation and humiliation,” he said. “Therefore, complete independence of our country is a basic to the spirit of the struggles I am involved in under the Socialist Party and

our current mission of building a more just, fair and humane Zambia.”

Dr M’membe said whatever the expediency of the moment, people should never forget that the first coloniser was a foreign investor, capitalist businessman – Cecil John Rhodes – who, together with his companies, ruled the country for 33 years (from 1891 to 1924) as his possession.

He said thereafter the British colonial office took over and colonised Zambia until October 24, 1964.

“We are a nation that wants to live in dignity and honour. This is the point upon which our independence is founded. Complete independence means independence and freedom in every field such as politics, economics, judiciary, military, culture, etc… Insufficiency in one of those fields means the total loss of independence of the nation,” he said. “The basic and immortal principle of nations who have reached consciousness of the real contents, large meaning and high value of independence and freedom, is not to let anyone to damage their independence and freedom at any price, to protect them with all their might and if necessary to shed the blood of the last person, thus glorifying human history with such an example.”

Dr M’membe said societies which were always ready to sacrifice everything for “this purpose”, were the only nations who were thought worthy of the continuous respect of humanity.

He said a nation which risks death for its independence, consoles by making every sacrifice that humanity dignity and honour require from it.

“And naturally, its place according to friends and foes will be different than another nation’s place which for itself has accepted slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism,” he said. “What is important, is Zambian nation’s leading a life in dignity and honour. This principle can be provided by only complete independence. No matter how wealthy and prosperous a nation is, if it is deprived of its independence it no longer deserves to be regarded otherwise than as a slave in the eyes of civilised world.”

Dr M’membe said to accept to be a neo-colony of those transnational corporations and nations that once ruled was to admit to a lack of all human qualities, to weakness and incapacity on “our part.”

He said it was not at all thinkable that those who fought for their independence and liberated themselves from such a humiliating state would surrender themselves to neo-colonialism out of their own desire.

“I have no doubt many Zambians, if mobilised, would prefer to perish rather than subject themselves to the life of a 21st century slave. We are seeing very dangerous signs of a blind attempt to move us politically, economically and otherwise in the direction of a neo-colonial state,” he said. “Therefore, our desire is to protect external independence and unconditioned national sovereignty. I am sure you will destruct the heads of those who mean to damage even a portion of our national sovereignty. Everyone must know that when we say we want peace and economic prosperity then we mean that we aspire to complete independence. We have the right and power to warrant this aspiration. We must prefer to die in an honoured and dignified manner than to be degraded.”

Dr M’membe said for him national independence is a matter of vitality.

“If it is required for the sake of the nation and the country, I appreciate with great sensitivity the friendship and political relations that are needed for civilisation with each of the nations forming humanity. But I am the bitter enemy of the nations who want to captivate my nation and don’t give up these desires,” he said. “No matter how wealthy and prosperous a nation is, if it is deprived of its independence it no longer deserves to be regarded otherwise than as a slave in the eyes of civilised world. Our people resisted colonialism and were massacred refusing to be colonised. Our Ngoni ancestors were in 1897 attacked by the colonialist army of Rhodes and his companies. They died resisting Rhodes’ capitalist subjugation. The Socialist Party is continuing in a new way and in a new time that resistance.”

Dr M’membe said freedom and independence “are a part of my character and I am a man who is full of love of independence, which is the greatest and worthiest heritage of my ancestors”.

“Dignity, honesty and humanity are formed in a nation only by having independence and freedom,” he said. “Personally, I place great importance on the characteristics I have mentioned. In order to claim that I possess these characteristics, my nation must possess them also. I must remain a son of certainly independent nation in order to live. For this reason, national independence is a vital issue,” he said.

Dr M’membe said for the freedom – and independence – loving nations, moments of suffering, and their perpetrators, must always be remembered in order to take warning and to stand ready.

“The vital and basic principle of nations who have reached consciousness of the real contents, large meaning and high value of the independence and freedom, is not to let anyone to damage their independence and freedom at any price, to protect them with all their might and if necessary to shed the blood of the last person, thus to colourise human history with such a glorious example,” said Dr M’membe. “How can a country that is subordinate to another country or transnational corporations be independent? How can a country that is dependent be democratic? That must disappear before democracy can exist. We cannot always decorate our tomorrows with others’ yesterdays. Opportunities are always for those who are independent-minded, aspiring and persevering.”