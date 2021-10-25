Music can contribute to Zambia’s economy – Kabwe musician

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Kabwe]

KABWE based musician Shadreck Malabi says he believes the music industry can contribute to the Zambian economy as it has in other African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

Malabi popularly known as Mr Utuntu says Zambians are talented and Kabwe has got so much but what is needed is support from sponsors.

Malabi is a Zambian artist born and raised in Kabwe.

‌He appeared on the Zambian music scene a year ago after his hit single dubbed “Utuntu” which featured the comic artist Mujomba and produced by Trigo Beats hit the airwaves.

Malabi says Utuntu is a Bemba word meaning “something”.

“So basically in the song I was appreciating a woman by my side who has that substance. A virtuous woman who has what I have always wanted and prayed for the love of my life,” he says

He says other popular songs are “For better for worse” which was his first project and it featured Marky 2.

“The phrase itself is ‘self-explanatory’ I believe. I sang for the love birds who have found their missing rib that nothing will ever separate what God has bound together,” he says.

Malabi says other songs include “Mpaka Nkafike” which features Bow case.

He says most of his songs are about love and some are motivational.

” …clean, good music,” he says.

Malabi says Niganizapo and ‘Bakula papafye’ are among other songs and were released with visuals.

‌He says having his music released at a time of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic made him face a lot of challenges in terms of movement, music features and financial support as some businesses and work places were shut down.

Malabi thinks music has not been much appreciated in Zambia but with the introduction of music entities like Nexus Music and Kalandanya Music Promotions things would change.

He says the music quality has improved greatly and it is penetrating international markets.

“Although I wonder what criteria these camps are using to sign these artists. I look forward to more support from the government as I believe the music industry can contribute to the Zambian economy as it has done to other African countries like Nigeria and South Africa,” he says. “The government should introduce a national arts fund, national musical awards, so as to motivate musicians and those aspiring to take it up as a career.”

Malabi says Zambians should expect more videos and more songs from him next year.

“And I might pull up a local music tour. God willing,” says Malabi.