Rainbow demands arrest of cadres behind vandalism of Nathan Chanda police station

THE Rainbow Party has asked the Zambia Police to arrest UPND cadres who vandalised the Nathan Chanda police station in Luanshya.

Last week a group of UPND cadres vandalised the police station by painting black the names of the police station.

Former Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda who is also Copperbelt PF chairman named the police station after himself.

However, UPND cadres pounced on the police station and rubbed the name off.

Reacting to the act, Rainbow national spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe said the conduct of the UPND is uncalled for.

“As Rainbow Party, we strongly condemn those UPND thugs in Luanshya who went to vandalise Nathan Chanda Police Station while the police officers watched aimlessly. We call upon the home affairs minister Mr Jack Mwiimbu and the police to immediately arrest those UPND criminals,” Kabwe said. “It is so unfortunate to see the UPND cadres continue terrorising innocent people while His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema continues to pay a blind eye to the evil activities his cadres are doing in the country. As a party, we appeal to the President to show leadership by ensuring that those UPND criminals are arrested and caged. It is now proving that President Hichilema’s preaching on cadreism is only meant to blackmail Zambians.”

He said if the UPND meant their word, the cadres should be arrested.

“…we could have seen action being taken by arresting those UPND criminals who have been harassing innocent people around the country. Let him stop talking and begin acting,” said Kabwe.