Retribution will only perpetuate evil, hatred.

President Hakainde Hichilema says the 10 years of PF hooliganism cannot be healed in one month and three weeks of his presidency.
He belaboured to explain that there would be “lingering” negative behaviours by some political party cadres.
“10 years of hooliganism cannot be healed in one month and three weeks. It will take a bit of time. But every time it rears its ugly head, it will be dealt with within the law, with respect to human rights, liberties and freedoms. And we should be singing songs ‘oh! There was an incident in Choma.’ There will be incidents in Lusaka right here. But we’ll reign on those issues. Law and order must apply and [the] law recognises no political party. That’s what our friends (those in the PF regime) failed to do. That’s the leadership we are providing,” he says. “There will be lingering behavioural negatives – it’s human. But we’ll reign in on those. Zambians must feel the freedom. What I hear is that they are feeling this freedom. Our citizens knew some of the citizens who were harassing them by name, by location. Depending on how you look at things, you would say ‘this one took away my market stall [and] so, I’m going to do the same now.’ ‘This one beat me up and so I’m going to do the same.’ I sympathise with those feelings. But I disagree with retribution. That’s the starting point! We are providing guidance to the nation that they ought to disagree with retribution, because there will be an endless situation. This group comes in and harasses those that exits, because they were harassed by those when they were in office. Where will this end? We are determined to end this. If it hurt you and now you want to hurt someone else, then you are lying that it hurt you. If you are hurt, you must want to end the hatred. Simple and straight!”
On August 12, citizens voted against violence, arrogance and all manner of criminality. Post-August elections, there’s no room for violence and all vices associated with the PF regime. That past must remain where it rightly has been consigned to. Our nation cannot stomach a PF-reloaded way of doing things. That said, justice must now prevail. But this can never be equated to retribution, for revenge is not for man.
In Romans 12:19, God tells us to never take revenge and to leave it to the Lord. God is the ultimate judge and when we seek revenge, we are taking His place. When we become overwhelmed with what others have done wrong, we become filled with anger and find ourselves focused on hate.
In 1 Peter 3:9 we are told, “Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.”
Leviticus 19:18 says, “‘Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbour as yourself. I am the LORD.”
And Martin Luther King Jr said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. […] We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience. […] The old law of an eye for an eye leaves everybody blind.”
Indeed, “if you are hurt, you must want to end the hatred”.
Retribution will only perpetuate evil, hatred.
The nation must renew itself by releasing forces of darkness and welcoming the light of hope.
