TEREMO maintains its teacher unions unification agenda

THE Teacher Revolutionary Movement says the pressure group is not sponsored by any political party as being insinuated by union leaders.

TEREMO national coordinator Steward Bwembya said while performing their duty to serve the nation, there would be ongoing collection of signatures from every school countrywide to stimulate the petitioning process to the Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima for nationwide payroll teacher unions subscription stoppage.

Bwembya said this would be done in the spirit of cleaning up payroll irregularities to facilitate for teacher unions’ unification and restore public confidence in the teaching fraternity.

“The massive signatures collection starts on 26th October, 2021 to 05th November, 2021, while mass union resignation also continues. Good Christian are good citizens, you are strongly urged as teachers countywide supporting us to take up personal responsibility to seriously prepare our school going children in readiness for the forthcoming national examination,” he said. “Notwithstanding the fact that COVID-19 disturbed our school calendar, we also want to strongly warm the seven teacher unions calling for government security wing to arrest TEREMO leaders to resist from making such retrogressive remarks. We also want to put it on record that this pressure group is not sponsored by any political party as being insinuated by union leaders.”

Bwembya said the movement intends not to disappoint the new dawn government who got the mandate from the Zambian people to rule the country during the journey for teacher unions merging.

“We call upon the government to quickly opt for Malawi formula to disband all teacher unions or pass a statutory instrument 01 of 2021 to suspend union member subscription for a period of three months and later start afresh to bring normalcy in the ministry,” said Bwembya. “We also want to thank a certain section of Zambian society supporting us to have one formidable union to avoid PMEC irregularities and other violation of labour laws which had caused untold teacher suffering.”