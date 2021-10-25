The year has been very challenging – Wang

FOR the first time in five years the donation of farming inputs to farmers by Luanshya Copper Mines was done without the infights of who is responsible to distribute.

Luanshya Copper Mines has for the last nine years been donating farming inputs to the vulnerable but viable farmers in the district.

Over the last years, former Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda and former Luanshya Central member of parliament Steve Chungu were at loggerheads over the inputs.

On Saturday, Luanshya Copper Mines chief executive officer Wang Jingjun presented the farming inputs to Luanshya mayor Charles Muleya.

“We have consistently supported our small-scale farmers despite our company going through some difficult and challenging moments. This year has been very challenging and business has been very difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The farming community in Luanshya has grown over the years posing a serious challenge to government in meeting all the requirements of the farmers,” said Wanga. “I am aware that the government’s fertilizer support programme has been a huge success but the growing number of farmers in the district has posed a challenge to the success. It is as a result of this challenge that CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines decided to donate fertiliser and seed to the vulnerable but viable farmers at a cost of K265,000.”

And Muleya asked the mine to extend the gesture to freedom fighters in the district.