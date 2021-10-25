We miss KK but life should continue – Panji

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says Dr Kenneth Kaunda was like a freedom statue for Zambia.

And a Catholic priest in Chipata Diocese has urged Zambians to appreciate independence.

Commenting on Zambia’s 57th independence anniversary, the first to be commemorated

without the founding father who died in June this year, Col Panji said Zambians and his family took things for granted and thought KK would be there forever.

“The nation and of course the family miss him very much. He was like a freedom statue. Obviously, his demise is a loss to the country and us from the family took it for granted that he will be there forever,” he noted. “We miss him but life should continue. We should try and live up to his good intentions. Like everybody else he had his on weaknesses and mistakes…and let’s look at the good things that he did and follow them.”

Col Panji said those in government should not look at short plans for the country.

“Those of us that are in government, let us not look at five years in planning for the country. Let us look at 100 years from now. What should Zambia look like, what should the provinces of Zambia look like, then we will be making progress. Progress should be for those who are coming behind just like our fathers, they planned all these things for us,” he urged. “So let us pray that the government, whether it is the new dawn or old dawn – whatever we call ourselves, our major focus should be for Zambians today, tomorrow and after.”

Col Panji said forefathers did not only fight for political independence but economic independence.

“This is the reason why the forefathers established so many industries that our friends the MMD came and destroy,” he recalled. “If you look from the north, we had Mansa batteries. They came down Copperbelt they had ZAMEFA, Dunlop and a lot of companies that we Zambians should have learnt from to now prosper and improve upon. We go down south, we had Livingstone Motor Assembly. We had so many things.”

Col Panji said the new dawn government should look back and retrace the steps of the forefathers and see what they could improve upon.

“They should look at what can work and that which cannot work today they can discard it. So, we have a long way to go but we must begin from somewhere,” said Col Panji.

And in his sermon during mass at St Anne’s Cathedral yesterday, Fr Phanuel Lungu urged Zambians to appreciate independence.

“If you have noticed, I have asked from beginning of mass, I said happy Independence Day. The answer is faint and I asked again but the answer is still faint. What does that say? We have gotten used to independence. We don’t feel its appreciation. Once we start moving on

that path, it’s a dangerous path my dear brothers and sisters,” warned Fr Lungu. “Remember other people died for this independence. In other countries there is no peace because there is war.”