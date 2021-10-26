Disclose Faith’s accomplices – Kazabu

LUXON Kazabu has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to tell Zambians if what has been forfeited to the State in Faith Musonda’s ‘horror story’ of suspicious millions of kwacha is not just a tip of an iceberg.

Kazabu, who between 2011 and 2016 was Nkana PF member of parliament, also served as deputy fisheries and livestock minister under Michael Sata’s government.

Last Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced that the K65 million and US$57,900 allegedly belonging to journalist Musonda, and the high-class house in New Kasama, Lusaka, where the millions discovered is now State property.

This means that the ACC would not institute criminal proceedings against Musonda.

“The general public is further informed that on Friday 15th October, 2021, the State, using Section 80 of the ACC Act No.3 of 2012, entered into an undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against Ms Musonda on condition that she fulfills the requirements of Section 80 of the anti-corruption Act number three of 2012, which she did,” said ACC public relations officer Jonathan Siame in a statement.

While welcoming the forfeiture, Kazabu has some questions which he wants to be answered by the ACC.

“It (forfeiture) has cheered some of us that that money has been forfeited to the State. That way, it will serve the owners in one way or the other,” Kazabu said in an interview. “But the question that still begs an answer, notwithstanding the provisions of the anti-corruption commission Act, is is that really enough? Has there been full disclosure to the extent of the nation knowing where she got that money from?”

He wondered who played a part in Musonda having that kind of money.

“Those questions beg for answers! How do we satisfy ourselves that whatever has been forfeited to the State is not just an iceberg? Perhaps there is still a lot more that has been hidden somewhere by Faith Musonda and her accomplices,” he lamented. “So, we want to know. If people are just going to keep quiet, and say ‘the money has been forfeited to the State and now she can be a free person,’ no. Unless, there is a full disclosure!”

Kazabu stressed that forfeiture to the State of K65 million, $57,900 and the house was good.

“But is that enough punishment? It’s not, in fact, punishment because she has simply surrendered that which is not her own – which was stolen from the Zambian people,” Kazabu charged. “That is why I’m asking the questions that I have asked. Can ACC tell us whether or not there has been a full disclosure.”

He further cautioned that if Zambians were not careful, “this may become the trend where all those who have stolen the people’s money will just get into some discussion.”

“[They will merely] agree that ‘no, I can give back the money to the owners, provided they don’t prosecute me.’ In my view, that will not correct the wrongs that people have committed,” noted Kazabu. “People should be seen to be punished for their wrongdoing.”