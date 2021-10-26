VICTORY CERTAIN, SAYS KUNDANANJI

COPPER Queens today host the Scorchers of Malawi in a return leg of the Women’s Africa Cup qualifier in Lusaka.

The first leg finished one-all last week, a game that Zambia should have won with a bigger margin but failed to utilise their chances.

Zambia national women’s football team, the Copper Queens, coach Bruce Mwape said in a pre-match interview that his side had worked on the last game’s mistakes.

“We are very much ready for the game; the game that we played in Malawi we missed a lot of chances. And the game was supposed to finish in Malawi but we couldn’t because of the chances that we missed and it’s one of the mistakes that we identified,” he said. “We have actually worked on that and I am sure that tomorrow (today) there will be a change.”

With no injury worries, Mwape said there would be some changes in the starting line-up.

“We will try and make one or two changes to the starting line-up and give chance to some of the young players. And you will see the difference between tomorrow’s game (today’s) and last week’s game,” explained Mwape further. “Malawi have actually improved a lot; even at COSAFA they played good football and they were one of the best teams at the tournament. But we know their strength and weaknesses, so we will try by all means that we carry the day.”

Striker Rachael Kundananji has promised to deliver and qualify the team to the last qualifying round.

“We are well prepared; we have been preparing for a long time so we are ready for tomorrow and use every chance we will have, said Kundananji. “The first game, I failed to score because I had pressure. But I am going into this game relaxed so that when I am in front of the goal, I should know what to do and take my chances. The morale is high in camp and we have the confidence that we will carry the day because we are going to do our best. We are going to do everything that will be told to us by the coach, so as a team we promise to deliver and win the game.”

And Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo said he and other supporters were ready to rally behind the ladies.

“We are always behind the team; we will be there to rally behind the team. To us when the national team is playing, we will always be there; we will always add our voice,’’ said Makembo. ‘’So, the girls should not worry about us we shall be there. Let them forget about the one-all draw in Malawi, they are home now and should focus on that. This is a team that will qualify to the Africa Cup.”