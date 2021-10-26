VJ hopes political parties have matured enough to accept principles of peaceful co-existence

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says it is his fervent hope that after 57 years of independence, political parties have matured enough to accept the principles of peaceful co-existence so that the country can enjoy peace and tranquility.

Mwaanga said he was proud to have participated in the struggle for Zambia’s independence.

He said the struggle was not easy and required a lot of personal sacrifices.

“In the last 57 years, a lot has been achieved in many sectors, but a lot more needs to be done to address the plight of ordinary citizens of Zambia, particularly in areas such as education, health care, supply of clean water, housing, infrastructure development, among others,” Mwaanga noted. “Development is not a single event. It is a long process. We have a large army of unemployed young people who need jobs, which can only materialise when the economy begins to grow again. It is my fervent hope that after 57 years of independence our political parties have matured enough to accept the principles of peaceful co-existence so that our country can enjoy peace and tranquility.”

He said One Zambia One Nation, had been the guiding light, although in the recent past rabid tribalists resurfaced, whose irresponsible and blatant tribal statements went unpunished.

“We must not allow high priests of tribalism to pollute the minds of our people in the townships, who have lived together in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity, since independence,” said Mwaanga.