Country now has breath of fresh air, says HH

THE country now has a breath of fresh air, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

He says UPND belongs to “all of us. All our people are welcome to join UPND. This is their party”.

On Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and other freedom fighters, President Hichilema said, “History must leave on as it helps shape the future”.

Addressing Kasama UPND supporters and residents when he made a stopover en route to Chinsali yesterday, President Hichilema thanked the people of Northern Province for “voting positively for change”.

“My first duty really, my first duty is to acknowledge the support the people of Northern Province gave us in the last elections. They gave us tremendous votes,” he said as the audience cheered. “I say so because we were campaigning under very difficult conditions. And surely, the police in this town and province know that each time I came here, it was teargas, it was bullets. It was arrests and detentions and all sorts of things. But you still managed to vote and vote positively for change.”

He noted that Northern Province is faced with numerous challenges ranging from roads, education, agriculture, jobs and business opportunities including quality health care services but “we are determined to fix these problems”.

“We are grateful to our people in this Province for voting for us in the recently held elections.

Our job is uniting Zambia for development and YES, we will deliver together,” President Hichilema stressed. “God Bless you mwebena Kasama. You braved the teargas and each time we visited when we were in opposition, you kept singing that: Bamutenya tenya HH! Bamutenya tenya pafula. Simply meaning we had enough of pain and how shall we pay you for this love! Only development and your desired change.”

President Hichilema recalled that during the Lukashya Constituency by-election, the area looked like a war zone.

President Hichilema said it was during that period that UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka was locked up with other party members.

“But today, because of your vote, because of the election and you being part of change, the country has a breath of fresh air. Freedom is here,” he added. “So, on that score, for the vote you gave to our councillors, the vote you gave to our members of parliament whom I congratulate and I’m proud of; the vote that you gave to various leaders including council chairman, naine wine neulelanda pano mukwai natotela (including me who is speaking, I am so grateful). And I am here to show my appreciation for the vote you gave us on behalf of our members. Mukwai natotela (indeed, I thank you).”

President Hichilema asked the people of Northern Province not to go backwards.

He urged all Zambians to move forward and be part of the country’s development.

“What we now need is to deliver development to all our people in the 10 provinces of Zambia. All the roads you talked about…and everything else about development. That is our focus going forward,” President Hichilema said.

He said he would come back to thank the people properly since his trip was merely a stopover on his way to Chinsali.

As he wished Kasama residents a happy 57th independence anniversary, President

Hichilema said the government would deliver development as a way to rejoice Zambia’s independence.

President Hichilema added that, “our focus going forward buyantanshifye ebo tulefwaya epela, ifyashala bunang’ani (it’s just development that we want, nothing else, anything else is laziness). Tubombele capamo (we should work together) and you will see what you have never seen before.”

He assured the people that in the first UPND budget the country would see what they have never seen before as government would take money to all provinces.

President Hichilema said the government would be taking money away from what he termed a small number of big thieves in Lusaka to provinces and constituencies.

“That’s what will address your challenges. That’s what will address a number of things…And more importantly, when the money comes, we do not want to give contracts for building bridges, schools to anyone from other provinces other than the people in the said province,” he said. “UPND belongs to all of us. All our people are welcome to join UPND. This is their party. This is the way we want to work so everybody is welcome, twendele capamo (we should move together). We don’t want to leave anyone behind.”

And on arrival in Chinsali, President said Muchinga’s votes would lead to Zambia being a better place.

“Challenges you are facing in terms of infrastructure, health, education and all will be worked on. We are counting down to two months only before we roll out our budget which will trickle down to wards and much closer to the people. Development is a must and yes we will deliver the much desired change,” said President Hichilema. “And whilst in this part of our country, we will lay wreaths on the resting places of our country’s freedom fighters and in this case, late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe. This is part of our vision in reminding the generations to come about our fighters for independence who went to be with the Lord. They played their part and we must not forget their works and going forward, we will be ensuring that all the sites where our forefathers who fought for independence are interred, are visited. History must leave on as it helps shape the future. We owe Zambia unity and development and we shall deliver.”