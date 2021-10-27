Destiny has been fulfilled in many aspects – Akafumba

DR Kenneth Kaunda is strumming his heavenly guitar and singing One Zambia One Nation, says Josephs Akafumba.

He also says the damage the PF caused on Zambia is extreme and cannot be corrected in a few months.

The NDC interim president and member of the UPND-Alliance says just like Martin Luther King Jr ‘danced in his grave’ at the election of the US first Black-American president Barack Obama, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula is also ‘dancing’ at the election of Zambia’s first southerner Hakainde Hichilema as Head of State.

“God’s decision proved diehard tribalists that He only has a way of leading his people out of upheavals such tribalism, corruption, theft and hate speech. Dr Kenneth Kaunda spoke of unity throughout his lifetime on mother earth. He even used to describe all humans as white, black, green or yellow. I wonder what he would have said had he been alive as by yesterday (October 24),” Akafumba said. “The old man is strumming his heavenly guitar and singing One Zambia One Nation and I know his compatriots like the ‘old lion’ Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe are dancing along and wishing us all the best. Nelson Mandela and Anderson Mazoka are also in the audience.”

He said destiny has been fulfilled in many aspects because “no American ever thought that a black man would ever be head of state for the US as did Edgar Lungu and his minions who said never would a Tonga rule Zambia”.

Akafumba called for patience saying President Hichilema has a mammoth task of correcting wrongs done by the PF government.

“The damage that the PF caused on Zambia is extreme. It cannot be corrected in a few months. President Hichilema is trying to set a precedence upon which good governance shall be built,” he said. “The foundation stones of good governance were extremely damaged by the PF and some of them have to be either removed entirely or reinforced by steel so that they don’t crack any further.”

Akafumba said human rights and the rule of law are essential ingredients in good governance which the PF had entirely destroyed.