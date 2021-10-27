Independence has benefited men more than women – Moyo

INDEPENDENCE has only benefited men more than women because up to now they are regulated, says The African Woman Foundation founder Joseph Moyo.

In an interview to mark Zambia’s 57th Independence anniversary which fell on Sunday, Moyo said while Africa was free from colonial domination, politically it still struggled to see anything positive for its women in all areas of life.

“The hallmark of independence is and should be about self-determination, sovereignty, non-alignment, self-sufficiency, self-reliance, self-support and self-standing. But these hallmarks of independence are not available for women, thereby rendering the so-called independence of many African countries including Zambia a mockery to women,” he said. “The independence of Africa has only benefited men more than women because up to now the Zambian and African woman and girl child is regulated on how she must dress in order to be viewed as decent. She is held to a whole new standard different to men. In Zambia and Africa, a woman still can’t freely make productive and sexual choices. They are daily raped by their spouses through none consensual sex because of the belief that a married woman must have sex as long as a man demands it even when she is not ready.”

Moyo wondered if what the nation celebrated was independence, self-standing and freedom.

He further asked if “it is indeed what Zambia and the rest of Africa fought for”.

“Men in Africa are free while women and girls are not. They are still being judged by the length of the dresses or skirts. The African woman is still valued only on the basis of sex and a productive womb,” Moyo added.

He said The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) continued to call and believe that “the value of women is not in sex or child bearing, but in what they can achieve when educated, empowered and independent to contribute to society”.

“Only then can independence be worth celebrating for all. As long as the status quo continues, independence is for men. Only them should celebrate it because women are still in bondage. We call for changes to laws to better the lives of girls and women and level the terrain,” said Moyo.

And Livingstone acting district commissioner Hellen Mwanza said the theme of this year’s independence commemoration, ‘celebrating a new dawn anchored on good governance, national unity and development’, demanded that the government, civil society as well as the private sector aligned all efforts around the transformation agenda.

She said good governance topped President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance and “should be emulated at all levels of governance”.

Mwanza added that that if Zambia was to be transformed into a middle income country, she needed to ensure unity at all levels.

“Tribal and interparty wrangles in some quarters of our nation are a major threat to national unity. Dialogue can help resolve our differences and approach all misunderstandings in a spirit of building common grounds and promoting reconciliation and unity,” said Mwanza. “If we fail to uphold peace, unity and stability, we will betray the spirit of our founding mothers and fathers who fought hard for this freedom we are enjoying today. The essence of national development will only be achieved if each successive generation leaves Zambia better than it found it.”