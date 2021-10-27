Milingo denies stealing K4.4m from KCM

KONKOLA Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has denied embezzling K4.4 million from the mining company and laundering the same money.

Appearing before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Lungu, 43, a lawyer of Plot No. 22765 Mulungushi Road in Lusaka’s Roma township, pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and money laundering before senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma.

It is alleged in the first count that on dates unknown but between May 22, 2019 and September 28, 2021, Lungu being a provisional liquidator of KCM, stole K4,400,000 belonging to the mining company.

In the second count, Lungu is on the same dates alleged to have transferred the money in question to his account, knowing it was proceeds of crime.

The accused is being prosecuted by Gracilia Mulenga, Sipholiano Phiri, and Margaret Simuchimba led by chief State advocate Gamaliel Zimba of the taxation and financial crimes department under the National Prosecutions Authority.

Trial commences on November 29, 2021.