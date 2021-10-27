SADC calls for immediate lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe

SADC has called for immediate and unconditional lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has been under economic sanctions from the US and the European Union (EU), targeting specific individuals and companies – which the government blames for the country’s economic problems.

Lately, the EU and US have cited a lack of progress in democratic and human rights reforms as well as restrictions on press freedoms as reasons of maintaining the sanctions.

But SADC chairperson and Malawi’s President Lazarous Chakwera says there is no need for further sanctions on the southern African nation that has suffered under the same since the early 2000s.

“As SADC, we are concerned by the continuation of sanctions on some individuals or entities of Zimbabwe and hereby call for the unconditional and immediate lifting of these sanctions,” he said in a statement released on Monday. “There is no doubt that this lifting will facilitate socio-economic recovery, and enable Zimbabwe meet her national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage her international obligations.”

President Chakwera said “as a region, we remain adamant that the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, whether targeted or restrictive, are a fundamental constraint and hindrance to the country’s prospects of economic recovery, human security and sustainable growth”.

He said the sanctions had prolonged, resulting in untold hardships among Zimbabweans.

President Chakwera cited the Coronavirus pandemic as another hardship that has befallen the nation.

“The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent devastating cyclones Chalane (December 2020) and Eloise (February 2021) have mounted added socio-economic pressures that continue to impact negatively on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe,” President Chakwera added. “The trajectory of the global economy is on re-building and recovery. To this effect, foreign direct investment (FDI), by virtue of being the largest source of foreign capital, remains a critical catalyst and facilitator of growth.”

He further highlighted how sanctions have denied Zimbabwe foreign exchange earnings, among other things.

“The sanctions increase the perception of Zimbabwe as being in a high-risk profile category, thereby diminishing the credibility of investment and investor confidence, while exacerbating investment risks. This further diminishes the country’s prospects of obtaining impactful FDI and serves as a deterrent for economic emancipation, growth and stability,” President Chakwera said. “We wish to commend those international cooperating partners who have continuously extended development cooperation support and assistance towards the government of Zimbabwe, and urge all development partners and stakeholders to support Zimbabwe’s efforts towards implementing her reform agenda.”

He pledged continued engagement with the Zimbabwean government and other stakeholders to restore the rule of law in that country.

President Chakwera insisted that sanctions be lifted immediately.

“The Republic of Zimbabwe, and the SADC region, are committed to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders with a view to consolidate the rule of law, democracy, governance and human rights. It is only through such exchanges that better appreciation of concerns of all parties could be secured and progress towards their resolution be achieved,” said President Chakwera. “Consistent with the collective global commitment ‘to leave no one behind’ and in practical furtherance of the spirit of multilateralism, SADC calls for the immediate and unconditional removal of all sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, for the good of the country and its people, the SADC region and the global community.”