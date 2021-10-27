UNZA student asks court to enter default judgment against the State

A SECOND year student at the University of Zambia Everett Chongo is praying to the Lusaka High Court to pressure the state to indemnify her for the broken limbs and spine which she sustained when she jumped out of the window on the third floor of her hostel in an attempt to escape a fire that spread in her room during a riot in 2018.

Chongo wants the court to enter an interlocutory judgment in default against the state for its failure to enter defence in a matter where she has sued it seeking damages for pain and prospect future earnings.

She pleaded with the court to grant the said order and direct that a certificate be issued in relation to the assessment of damages and costs.

In an affidavit in support of summons for leave to enter interlocutory judgment in default of appearance and defence sworn by the plaintiff’s lawyer Meamande Wamukwamba, the state was on July 16, 2021 served the originating process relating to the matter.

She said the office of the Attorney General did not file appearance and defence within the stipulated 14 days to which she was forced to serve the State a notice of intention to apply for leave to enter judgment in default.

“Despite effective service of the notice of intention to apply for notice to enter judgment in default, the defendant has failed, refused and neglected to enter appearance and file defense in this matter,” said Chongo

“The plaintiff is desirous of proceeding with the enforcement of its claim by seeking leave to enter interlocutory judgment in default of appearance and defence.”

On October 4, 2018, UNZA students protested over delayed payment of meal allowances by government around 22:00 at the Great East road campus.

Police officers who rushed to UNZA to calm the situation fired teargas canisters in hostels in an attempt to disperse the students.

Chongo in her statement of claim stated the police fired teargas canisters in her room at October hostel which fell on a mattress and ignited a fire after it combined with noxious gasses and made it difficult for her to breathe.

The incident caused the death of fourth year student Vespers Shimunzhila due to suffocation.

Chongo said she was forced to jump out of the window on the third floor of October hostel to escape the fire that spread rapidly in her room and sustained injuries in the process.

“The plaintiff sustained a broken back, complications in her legs as well as loss of personal belongings as a result of the fire that broke out in the room,” Chongo said.

She stated that following the incident, she was flown to South Africa for medical attention and was accompanied by her mother and medical expenses were footed by government.

Chongo said she was diagnosed with unstable fracture on the lumber spine, comminuted fracture left calcaneus, comminuted fracture dislocation of the right tibial plafond (distal tibia/pilon fracture and a fractured right calcaneus undisplaced.

“The plaintiff was prematurely discharged and was scheduled to return for a review in June 2020 to remove implants in her left foot and right ankle. Despite several requests for financial assistance, government has not provided any assistance to facilitate her return to South Africa for review,” Chongo said.

She contended that her family has not been compensated in any way neither has government contributed financially towards the medical expenses she incurred.

Chongo is worried that she will suffer a permanent deterioration on her physical condition as a result of the acts and omissions by government.

She complained of suffering a setback in her tuitions which has resulted in increased personal expenses.

Chongo stated that she has made several attempts to request financial assistance from government to facilitate her return to South Africa for review to no avail.

“Despite several demands, government has failed, neglected and refused to provide any compensation or support for any expenses incurred or loss suffered by the plaintiff,” she stated.

Chongo said particulars of negligence by the state were that it failed to ensure the safety of the students whilst trying to disperse rioters, throwing teargas canisters in student hostels, failing to ensure that she received urgent medical attention when she jumped out of the window.

She is demanding compensatory damages, exemplary damages, damages for pain and suffering to be assessed by the court, damages to future prospective earnings, punitive damages to be assessed by the court and any other relief the court may deem fit.